Integro Bank Awarded Preferred Lender Status by the U.S. Small Business Administration

PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank, the #1 fastest-growing bank in Arizona recording 625% loan growth in 2023*, made another leap forward when it comes to their capacity to help small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued delegated authority to Integro Bank, an esteemed status within their Preferred Lender Program (PLP). The PLP status is the most desirable accreditation that a bank can receive for small business lending.

Tasha Harvey, SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending at Integro Bank

In addition to the PLP designation, Integro Bank also received authority as an SBA Express Lender. These approvals mean that Integro Bank is now recognized amongst banks with proven track records of successfully processing, and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans. Integro Bank will be providing enhanced service and opportunities to the Arizona small business community with the new ability to process smaller-sized loans on an express, expedited basis. Working with a bank that is an SBA Preferred Lender provides faster turnaround times and streamlines the overall application process.

Tasha Harvey, Senior Vice President, SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending at Integro Bank stated, "This is extremely exciting for everyone here at Integro Bank. This designation allows our Lending team at Integro Bank to serve our clients better and provide a greater impact in transforming lives by empowering small businesses to grow. Local businesses drive the economy, and, through our SBA Lending efforts, we will be furthering our commitment to being an integral part of the growth of our community."

Beyond the expedited process that clients can receive, working with a bank that holds a Preferred Lender status means business owners can have added confidence they are working with some of the most knowledgeable lenders in the industry with the highest level of SBA lending expertise.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

