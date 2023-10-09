Integro Bank and Local First Arizona Host Small Business Event

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is partnering and celebrating with Local First Arizona to showcase local small business successes at this month's Integro Bank CEO Club. The panel will spotlight three local businesses moderated by Thomas Barr, VP at Local First Arizona.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, local business support is more important than ever as business owners are looking to focus on the most crucial period of the calendar year. Holiday shopping can account for up to 30 percent of a retailer's annual sales.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank Local First Arizona

The small business panel will discuss challenges and needs that business owners face, and consists of:

Cartel Roasting Co. (cartelroasting.co) , with owner Amy Silberschlag , has eleven locations throughout the valley and twelve total locations.

(cartelroasting.co) with owner , has eleven locations throughout the valley and twelve total locations. Keep It Cut (keepitcut.com), with owner Jacob Meltzer , has 10 locations across the valley and offers a subscription-based model for men's haircuts.

(keepitcut.com), with owner , has 10 locations across the valley and offers a subscription-based model for men's haircuts. ProFab Construction (profab.build), based in Phoenix with Don Gritten , CFO - who brings true innovation to the building industry.

Integro Bank recently celebrated its one-year anniversary serving business owners and is proud that nearly 100% of its lending has helped small businesses. Thomas Inserra, Founder and CEO of Integro Bank stated: "In the past, banks have not fully supported small businesses. To address this need, we developed a full suite of complimentary services known as Integro360, which is focused on helping small businesses grow."

Meanwhile, Local First Arizona is in the middle of celebrating 20 years of supporting Arizona small businesses and the local communities with such recent successes as opening its third Community Kitchen in Maryvale, joining Mesa and South Phoenix. A fourth community kitchen and a one-of-a-kind food hall are in the works.

About Local First Arizona

Founded in 2003, Local First Arizona is a nonprofit organization committed to community and economic development throughout Arizona. Our work connects people, locally-owned businesses, and communities for meaningful actions that build a diverse, inclusive, and prosperous Arizona economy.

Visit localfirstaz.com to learn more.

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.integro.bank to learn more.

