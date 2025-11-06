Integro Bank CEO Club Presents: "Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast," How the Right Culture Fuels High-Performance Teams & Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integro Bank CEO Club invites Arizona's business leaders to its next thought-leadership event, "Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast: How the Right Culture Fuels High-Performance Teams & Revenue Growth." This event will celebrate the launch of co-speaker, Nancy Padberg's, new book "How a CEO Built a Healthy Culture with Trust, Respect, & Avocados." The book explores how culture is the operating system of every organization, good or bad, and demonstrates how leaders can build thriving, high-performance teams rooted in trust, respect, and value for one another.

CEO Club Speakers for November: Nancy Padberg, who is President & CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, and is the author of: "How a CEO Built a Health Culture with Trust, Respect, & Avocados." And Jennifer Schielke, who is the CEO & Co-founder of Summit Group Solutions, and is the author of: "Leading For Impact: The CEO’s Guide To Influencing With Integrity"

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of Integro Bank, stated,"The most powerful strategies succeed not because of a plan, but because of the people who believe in it. A strong & healthy culture turns strategy into action, challenges into innovation, and teams into champions. This topic is close to our hearts at Integro bank!"

According to PWC , 66% of C-suite executives believe that company culture matters more to performance than an organization's strategy or operating model. Padberg's book goes into detail showing companies lose $51 billion annually from employee absenteeism, stress, and depression.

"Leaders often underestimate the power of trust and respect in shaping organizational outcomes," Padberg said. "83% of employees experience workplace stress, and as a business leader, this is unacceptable. When organizations lead with trust and respect, they can inspire innovation, collaboration, increased revenue - all while improving the lives of the people they lead."

Attendees will gain practical insights into building environments where teams operate with greater speed, clarity, and cohesion. The discussion will explore actions and execution for leadership and how aligned values drive collaboration and consistent performance across organizations. Beyond the content, the event offers a valuable opportunity for business leaders to connect with fellow executives who are shaping the future of Arizona's business community.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: 16215 N 28th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP: https://www.integro.bank/CEO-Club-Event-RSVP

Featured Speakers:

Nancy Padberg , MBA, President & CEO, Catholic Education Arizona

Author of "How a CEO Built a Healthy Culture with Trust, Respect, & Avocados"

Jennifer Schielke, CEO & Co-founder, Summit Group Solutions, and Best-selling author of Leading For Impact: The CEO's Guide To Influencing With Integrity

