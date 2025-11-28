NFL Legend, Nick Lowery, Joins Integro Bank for This Month's CEO Club VIP Event

PHOENIX, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is proud to announce its exclusive CEO Club event of the year: Finish Strong. Start Stronger. This private, invitation-only gathering is reserved exclusively for Integro Bank CEO Club members and clients, bringing together a room of high-performing business leaders for an intimate evening focused on leadership, resilience, and momentum heading into 2026.

This signature year-end experience will feature:

Nick Lowery, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame kicker all-time scorer, and winner of the NFL Players’ highest humanitarian award, the Justice Byron Whizzer White Award

Nick Lowery , Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame kicker all-time scorer, and winner of the NFL Players' highest humanitarian award, the Justice Byron Whizzer White Award

, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame kicker all-time scorer, and winner of the NFL Players' highest humanitarian award, the Justice Byron Whizzer White Award A curated wine-tasting experience , elevating the evening's conversations

, elevating the evening's conversations A powerful room of CEOs, innovators, and strategic thinkers

A forward-looking 2026 kickoff conversation with leaders shaping what's next

"This is not a public event, and that is intentional," said Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder Integro Bank. "We created this experience to offer our CEO Club members a meaningful space to think boldly, connect deeply, and finish the year with clarity and conviction. If there was ever a moment to join this community, this is it."

With limited seats available, the environment is designed to foster real dialogue and valuable relationships. Attendees will gain insights that prepare them to lead with courage, focus, and strategic foresight as they step into the new year.

Leaders interested in accessing this event, as well as future CEO- and Business-Leader-only summits, economic briefings, and curated leadership forums, are encouraged to explore to be our Integro Bank CEO member.

Learn more about joining the Integro Bank CEO Club: https://www.integro.bank/Contact-Us

About Nick Lowery

Nick Lowery is a 30 year Valley resident. An NFL icon, he is thea 7-time NFL All Pro player, and was the most accuratekicker in NFL History from 1980-1999 . Off the field, Nick holds a Harvard MPA, is a passionate advocate for Native youth , and for almost 20 years in Phoenix and 74 events humanizing the homeless with Champions for the Homeless @ St. Vincent de Paul. Featured this month in both Paradise Valley City Life Magazine and LA Style Magazine, Nick's life's work reflects a relentless commitment to excellence, purpose, and real life impact. His new book due out next month, "Naked and Alone with 80,000 People," focuses on those timeless themes, and can be pre-ordered at www.nicklowerybook.com

About the Integro Bank CEO Club

The Integro Bank CEO Club is one of the fastest-growing business leadership events in Arizona. Each gathering convenes top executives and entrepreneurs for transformative discussions on leadership, innovation, and growth. By fostering collaboration and sharing practical insights, the CEO Club empowers business owners to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank

Media Contact: Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank