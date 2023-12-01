Integro Bank and Vincit Host December Event on Utilizing Technology & A.I. for Small Businesses.

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank, an innovative, Phoenix-based bank, announces the December 12th CEO Club event in partnership with local business, Vincit. The event, "How to Leverage Technology & A.I. to Create a Competitive Advantage in Your Business", will aid small businesses in understanding how to utilize new technology trends and A.I. tools.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank www.vincit.com

Learn about current trends and tools that could be utilized to boost productivity, aid in supporting customer service sales, help automate tasks, and increase operational efficiency. Understand the time, costs, challenges, and risks of utilizing new technology. "A.I. is an exciting new option for small businesses," says Thomas Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank.

The Integro CEO Club provides small business leaders the opportunity to share their best practices, attend educational mentoring sessions, and provide opportunities to increase their ability to grow as an owner and a business. Concluding the first full year of the program, Integro Bank has quickly seen the program grow organically and anticipates the upcoming year to provide further expansion to the program in attendance, partnerships, and event curriculum.

"Like Integro Bank, our mission is to help businesses achieve better results. At Vincit, we help owners focus on being more strategic with their digital needs. We're here to demystify how to leverage new technology, for example, A.I., to help businesses be able to adapt quickly and responsibly. This partnered event will help owners take the first step in developing their technology strategy." says Sean Richards, Head of Quality & Growth at Vincit.

To learn the time, location and to RSVP for the CEO Club Event:

https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/ceo-club-december12-2023

About Vincit

Vincit's approach simplifies the sometimes-complex nature of digital technology. We strategically weave together user-driven features with superb functionality to create a clear business value and an overall delightful user experience. Vincit can integrate AI tools into your software needs to boost customer service, drive sales, automate tasks, and increase operational efficiency. To learn more and explore how Vincit can complement your business, please visit vincit.com .

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank