Integro Bank Announces Leadership Transition as It Enters the Next Stage of Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank today announced a leadership transition as the Bank enters its next stage of growth following the successful completion of its De Novo phase.

The leadership transition aligns with the Bank's maturity and readiness to scale. Integro Bank's strategy, priorities, and commitment to disciplined growth remain unchanged as it continues to serve business clients and communities across the region.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Board of Directors has appointed James "Jim" Malerba as Acting Chief Executive Officer. Malerba is a founder, organizer and member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Board Governance Committee, bringing 39 years of banking experience with deep expertise in risk management, regulatory oversight, and executive leadership. Jim is also a retired CPA with significant finance and accounting experience. His appointment ensures continuity, stability, and disciplined execution as the Bank continues to scale.

Thomas Inserra concluded his tenure with the Bank effective December 31, 2025. Inserra played a key role during the Bank's formative years, helping establish a strong foundation, disciplined operating model, and mission-driven culture.

"Integro Bank is entering its next chapter from a position of strength," said Rick Schobert, Chairman of the Board. "We have built an impressive platform for sustainable growth, and Jim's experience and leadership will support The Bank's momentum in this next stage of growth while maintaining the conservative risk culture that has defined our success."

Since its launch, Integro Bank has achieved impressive progress, including consistent balance sheet growth, strong credit quality, solid liquidity, and a growing core deposit base aligned with its relationship-driven banking model. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank reported strong profitability metrics and has continued to be ranked amongst the top-performing Arizona-based banks.

"Our focus remains on thoughtful expansion, strong governance, and long-term value creation," added Jim Marlerba.

Integro Bank looks forward to building on its foundation and continuing its growth trajectory in the years ahead.

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Integro Bank is a relationship-focused commercial bank dedicated to serving businesses through disciplined lending, prudent risk management, and strong community engagement. Founded to address the unmet needs in the local business banking ecosystem, Integro Bank is committed to helping businesses grow and maximize employment.

