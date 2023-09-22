Integro Bank Announces Opportunity to Meet Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter and B. Taylor at Phoenix Event

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank announces an opportunity to meet the Chair and Co-Founder of the Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group (NRM-EV) at a Phoenix based event on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 9am to 10:30am. Internationally recognized and award-winning performer B. Taylor, Chair of NRM-EV and co-Founder Ndileka Mandela (Granddaughter of Nelson Mandela) will be available to meet local business owners, leaders, investors, and the press.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank Ndileka Mandela, Chair of NRM-EV and co-Founder

The Nelson Mandela Foundation authorized and supported initiative of NRM-EV continues to move forward to take the NR1 vehicle from concept to production. The Phoenix-metro is anticipated to be a possible HQ and/or manufacturing facility location for NRM-EV due to the established infrastructure of electric vehicle industries within the state of Arizona.

Thomas Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank, stated "We are delighted that Ndileka was able to adjust her schedule to visit us in Phoenix directly after her appearance at the United Nations in New York. This in-person event provides a rare opportunity for local Phoenix Metro area leaders to meet both B. Taylor and Ndileka Mandela in person to learn more about their plans."

A percentage of revenue from NRM-EV will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Thembekile Mandela Foundation. Those interested in attended may RSVP to this event online at: https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en-us/national-summit-2023-1

When:

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Where:

Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28 Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

About NRM-EV

Founded in 2021 by B.Taylor and Ndileka Mandela (the oldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela), the NRM Electric Vehicle Group is the first black female and male veteran owned car company. This company is based out of the United States and will help to create opportunities and bridge the gap between Africa and the Diaspora. A truly socially responsible vehicle for the world at www.nrmautoinc.com

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431.

SOURCE Integro Bank