Integro Bank Announces Special Guest Speaker Jack Selby for May's CEO Club Event

PHOENIX, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank announced their upcoming event for the May CEO Club: "The Secret with Capital Access & Not all Capital is Created Equal," featuring guest speaker Jack Selby, a managing partner at AZ-VC the largest Arizona venture capital fund. CEO Club members, as well as business owners and business leaders, can learn about the importance of capital access and the differences between various types of capital available in today's market.

Elaine Szeto, EVP, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank

Jack Selby is a technology, finance, and independent film entrepreneur. His primary role is as Managing Director at Peter Thiel's family office, Thiel Capital, in Los Angeles, California. Jack co-founded, along with Peter, Clarium Capital Management, a macro hedge fund after selling PayPal to eBay in October 2002. At PayPal, Jack joined as an original employee and later served as a Corporate Officer/Senior Vice President, overseeing the company's international and corporate operations.

"This is an amazing opportunity for business leaders to gain direct insights from an industry leader such as Jack Selby. Our Integro CEO Club has grown so much since its inception and we look forward to continuing to bring thought leaders to the business community," stated Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank. "Our CEO Club goal is to engage business leaders & owners to create a community that helps businesses achieve their breakout potential."

Integro Bank's CEO Club events create resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential. The May event showcases the continued growth and opportunities that Integro Bank provides to small businesses.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Time: 5: 00 PM - 7:30 PM

5: Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053 This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:

https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceoclubmay

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank