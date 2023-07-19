Integro Bank Announces Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event.

News provided by

Integro Bank

19 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET

PHOENIX, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Integro Bank this July 26th for the Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event. It will be an opportunity for all business owners to come together with other like-minded individuals, allowing you to connect with other women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals. The event is designed to provide valuable insights and knowledge from industry experts, successful women entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Learn about their experiences, trends they are seeing within business and society, the best practices that they have adopted, strategies for business growth, and gain inspiration from the success stories of others.

Continue Reading
Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank
Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank

According to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, women-led firms in the US grew by 58%  since 2007, compared to businesses overall at 12%, while contributing over $3 trillion in economic impact. Women in Arizona own 45.3% of small businesses and there are currently 203,000 women-owned small businesses with no employees and 21,252 women-owned small businesses with employees. Loans to women make up only about 4% of all commercial loan dollars nationwide. A 2020 survey found that women are nearly 18% less likely to have their loan applications approved than men. When those loans are approved, they are on average about $5,000 less than for men at an average loan size of $43,916 for men compared to $38,942 average loan size for women. SBA data from August 2019 shows that only 28% of SBA loans went to women-owned businesses.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank, stated "developing stronger support systems for women owned businesses creates a stronger workforce for Arizona and it creates the potential for generational change for Arizona's future."

RSVP to the Integro Bank Fireside Chat to join the conversation, grow as a business leader, and take part in the development of Arizona's future.

Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event:

     When:
     July 26, 2023 – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
     Where:
     Integro Bank Headquarters
     16215 N 28 Ave
     Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP for the event:
https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en-us/ceo-club-july26-2023

About Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:
Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected]Integro.Bank or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

Also from this source

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (NRM) Electric Vehicle Group and Integro Bank Launch National Leadership Summit

Integro Bank's CEO Club Event Speaker to Feature 2-time Grammy-Nominated Performer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.