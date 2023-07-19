Integro Bank Announces Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event.

PHOENIX, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Integro Bank this July 26th for the Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event. It will be an opportunity for all business owners to come together with other like-minded individuals, allowing you to connect with other women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals. The event is designed to provide valuable insights and knowledge from industry experts, successful women entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Learn about their experiences, trends they are seeing within business and society, the best practices that they have adopted, strategies for business growth, and gain inspiration from the success stories of others.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank

According to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, women-led firms in the US grew by 58% since 2007, compared to businesses overall at 12%, while contributing over $3 trillion in economic impact. Women in Arizona own 45.3% of small businesses and there are currently 203,000 women-owned small businesses with no employees and 21,252 women-owned small businesses with employees. Loans to women make up only about 4% of all commercial loan dollars nationwide. A 2020 survey found that women are nearly 18% less likely to have their loan applications approved than men. When those loans are approved, they are on average about $5,000 less than for men at an average loan size of $43,916 for men compared to $38,942 average loan size for women. SBA data from August 2019 shows that only 28% of SBA loans went to women-owned businesses.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder at Integro Bank, stated "developing stronger support systems for women owned businesses creates a stronger workforce for Arizona and it creates the potential for generational change for Arizona's future."

RSVP to the Integro Bank Fireside Chat to join the conversation, grow as a business leader, and take part in the development of Arizona's future.

Women Entrepreneur & Leaders Fireside Chat CEO Club Event:

When:

July 26, 2023 – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Where:

Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28 Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP for the event:

https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en-us/ceo-club-july26-2023

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected]Integro.Bank or (602) 325-9431

