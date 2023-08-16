Integro Bank Celebrates its Anniversary by Rewarding Clients

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank celebrates their one-year Grand Opening, provides a performance update and announces a program to reward its existing and new clients.

From the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023, Integro Bank grew its loan portfolio by 57% and their deposit portfolio by 14%, demonstrating positive momentum.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

Integro Bank successfully launched the CEO Club which provides local business leaders access to education, networking, advisory, and small business support services. With 50 to 100 small business leaders taking part at each event, the quickly growing CEO Club is proving to be a key differentiator setting Integro Bank apart from other lenders.

"At a time when numerous banks are scaling back their lending volumes and reducing their deposits, Integro Bank continues to grow," said Thomas Inserra, CEO & Founder at Integro Bank. "Our Mission to help small businesses grow and transform lives has taken root. To celebrate this progress, we are announcing a reward to existing and new clients with a "Double Our Rate" Promotion. Be sure to contact us to learn how business owners and individuals can benefit from this promotion."

"These are exciting times for everyone here at the bank. The next several years of anticipated loan and deposit growth aimed at helping small businesses and clients - has our entire team buzzing with opportunity and purpose. It's something I have rarely experienced at any other bank in my career," said Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Greg Stava.

Consistent with its Mission, Integro Bank continues to provide opportunities to connect small businesses and start-ups with business leaders, including its upcoming Innovation & Technology Leadership Summit taking place at its Phoenix headquarters on August 18, 2023.

