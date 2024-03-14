Integro Bank Hosting Phoenix Suns CIO, Paul Rivers, for March CEO Club Event

PHOENIX, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 fastest-growing bank in Arizona recording 625% loan growth in 2023* helping small businesses, Integro Bank is thrilled to announce its next upcoming exclusive event for the CEO Club. This event will provide a rare chance for local businesses to connect with a leader from a professional sports franchise. Our honored guest, Paul Rivers, the Chief Innovation Officer of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, will be present to share the hurdles and challenges that he encountered from early in his career to his current role with the organization.

Paul Rivers, Chief Innovation Officer of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Elaine Szeto, EVP, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer at Integro Bank, stated, "From one Chief Innovation Officer to another, Paul Rivers has created a path less traveled by others. His story will inspire business owners and leaders to think differently. We are committed to supporting small businesses by collaborating with Mr. Rivers to help our community thrive and grow together."

The Integro CEO Club's mission is to create a community with resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential. The program has completed its first full year, resulting in the fast-paced organic growth that Integro Bank has observed. March's event showcases the continued growth and opportunities that Integro Bank is providing to small businesses.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Time: 5: 00 PM - 7:30 PM

5: Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, 85053 This is a complimentary event for business leaders.

RSVP For the event:

https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceo-club-mar-27-2024-0

About The Speaker:

Paul Rivers

Chief Innovation Officer, Phoenix Suns, and Phoenix Mercury

Paul Rivers brings over 25 years of sports executive experience. He drives transformative strategies and fosters partnerships to elevate both organizations in the Valley. With a track record of building high-impact organizations, Paul is a leader in sports industry evolution. His expertise spans sports, media, technology, and innovation, making him instrumental in shaping the future of sports organizations.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

*Source: FDIC call report data

SOURCE Integro Bank