Integro Bank Launches Their Mortgage Division

Integro Bank

29 Aug, 2023

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the Mortgage Division team, led by Steven Zielsdorf, the VP, Director of Residential Mortgage Lending, Integro Bank continues to position themselves as one of the few community banks in Arizona that is small business-focused and offers mortgage solutions that meets the needs and challenges small business owners face when purchasing a home.

Steven Zielsdorf, NMLS# 801340, VP, Director of Residential Mortgage Lending, Integro Bank
Almost four in 10 recent homeowners (37%) said buying a home was one of the most stressful life events they had experienced – worse than looking for a job (28%), planning a wedding (23%), and having a child (18%). Mr. Zielsdorf states that "Integro Bank is here to make the home buying process easier and less stressful. We offer a wide variety of loan programs to meet your mortgage financing needs whether you are a traditional residential home buyer or a small business owner with challenges validating income to meet the financial requirements. Our team will work with you to determine the best option for your personal situation while also having the experience to provide creative solutions for small business owners in need of a mortgage or refinancing. It's not just assistance, it's a level of advisory and being experts in our field that will make the entire process smoother and work within your schedule."

The launch of Integro Bank's mortgage division team acts as a further enhancement to the overall lending services the bank offers, which includes SBA lending, Commercial lending, and now Mortgage lending solutions. This addition further supports small business owners when it comes to their overall business and personal lending needs with such products as Bank Statement Loans for self-employed home-buyers and investment property mortgages using lease agreements. Additionally, Integro Bank offers robust mortgage lending options for traditional residential home buyers from first-time home buyers, to FHA Loans, Portfolio Fixed-Rate, ARM Loans, Jumbo Loans, USDA Loans, and VA loans.

The mortgage department pairs nicely with the Integro Bank differentiators that consists of their CEO Club program and the Integro360SM service, which provides business owners the capabilities to benchmark and valuate their business.

About the Integro Bank Mortgage Division
Partnering with a bank when it comes to your home is one of the most important decisions you will make. Integro Bank's Mortgage Officers can assist throughout the process and work within your schedule, whether that is during regular business hours, evenings, or weekends, our service to you will fit your schedule. You can begin the process today by visiting www.integro.bank and completing the online form to have a representative contact you to assist you with all your mortgage needs!

About Integro Bank
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.integro.bank to learn more.

