Integro Bank Named Preferred Banking Partner for Maricopa County Medical Society Members

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank announced today that it has been named the Preferred Banking Partner of the Maricopa County Medical Society (MCMS), strengthening a shared commitment to supporting physicians and medical practices across Arizona with tailored financial solutions and trusted advisory services.

Maricopa County Medical Society

As the preferred banking partner, Integro Bank will provide MCMS members with specialized banking resources designed to address the unique financial, consultative, and growth needs of today's medical professionals. The partnership aligns Integro Bank's relationship-driven banking model with MCMS's mission to advocate for physicians while advancing the practice of medicine throughout Maricopa County.

"Physicians operate in one of the most complex and demanding professional environments, and they deserve a banking partner that understands both the human and business sides of healthcare," said Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer and a Founder of Integro Bank. "We are honored to be named the preferred banking partner of the Maricopa County Medical Society and look forward to supporting its members with thoughtful financial solutions, strategic insight, and a long-term commitment to their success."

MCMS represents thousands of physicians across multiple specialties and plays a critical role in advocacy, education, and professional development within Arizona's medical community. The partnership with Integro Bank reflects MCMS's focus on delivering meaningful value to its members beyond clinical practice.

"When physicians are financially secure, they are empowered to lead stronger practices and healthier communities. Financial clarity and stability are essential to practicing medicine effectively, which is why we are committed to connecting our MCMS members with trusted resources, reliable support, and banking relationships that strengthen both their practices and personal financial well-being. This support allows medical professionals to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care," said Desire'e Hardge, MBA, CEO and Executive Director of Maricopa County Medical Society. "Integro Bank brings a deep understanding of professional services, a strong community presence, and a relationship-first approach that aligns well with our mission. We are pleased to welcome Integro Bank as our preferred banking partner."

Through this partnership, Integro Bank and MCMS will collaborate on initiatives designed to strengthen the financial health, leadership insights and long-term growth of Arizona's physician community.

About Maricopa County Medical Society

Founded in 1892, the Maricopa County Medical Society is the oldest medical association in the state of Arizona, representing over 11,000 physicians across Maricopa County. MCMS is dedicated to advocating for physicians, advancing the practice of medicine, and improving the health of the community.

Learn more at www.mcmsonline.com.

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its proprietary INTEGRO360℠ consultative approach and the Integro Bank CEO Club, the bank is dedicated to helping businesses grow and maximize employment—because employment lifts people and transforms lives.

Learn more at www.integro.bank.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price

[email protected]

(602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank