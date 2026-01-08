Integro CEO Club Event Kicks Off 2026 with "Economy in Focus: Decoding 2026 Market Trends for Smarter Business Growth"

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is proud to launch the new year with its January Integro CEO Club Event, Economy in Focus: Decoding 2026 Market Trends for Smarter Business Growth, taking place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Integro Bank Headquarters in Phoenix.

Integro Bank is the only bank in the nation with a CEO Club for founders, owners, and CEOs of small businesses and mid-sized companies. While other banks treat small business accounts as commodities, Integro Bank offers exceptional value through the Integro CEO Club and our unique Integro360 capabilities.

Designed exclusively for CEOs, founders, and senior decision-makers, this high-impact event will deliver timely economic insights and forward-looking market intelligence to help business leaders move confidently into 2026, not reactively. CEO Club attendees will gain a clearer understanding of the forces shaping the economy and how those trends can inform smarter growth strategies in the year ahead.

"Business leaders today need more than headlines. They need context, clarity, and credible insight," said Brandon Price, VP of Marketing at Integro Bank. "This event is about equipping CEOs with the economic intelligence and perspective, nationally and locally, they need to make informed decisions, manage risk, and identify opportunity in 2026."

January's speakers, Dr. John Min, the Chief Economist at Monex USA, and Sandra Watson, President & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority, represent the impressive growth of the Integro CEO Club by bringing in thought leaders within the industry that will provide depth and knowledge to the event that is needed for a strategic discussion on the market and economic trends of 2026.

Featured Speakers

Dr. John Min , Chief Economist, Monex USA

Dr. Min will deliver a forward-looking macroeconomic outlook, analyzing key national and global trends shaping 2026. His insights will cover interest rates, inflation dynamics, currency and trade impacts, and the critical signals business leaders should monitor as the year unfolds.

Ms. Watson will provide an inside perspective on Arizona's economic momentum, statewide growth initiatives, and the strategic opportunities ahead for companies operating in or expanding into Arizona's rapidly evolving business environment.

With seating limited to foster meaningful discussion and engagement, early registration is encouraged.

RSVP for the event:

https://www.integro.bank/CEO-Club-Event-RSVP

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

About Monex USA | MonexUSA.com

Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 25 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.) ("Monex"), a global investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, the Monex group is a global financial services organization that services more than 70,000 clients worldwide. In 2024, Monex managed US$ 274 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$15.3 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,800 people globally. As part of the Monex Group, Monex USA is headquartered

About the Integro Bank CEO Club

The Integro Bank CEO Club is one of Arizona's fastest-growing business leadership platforms, convening top executives and entrepreneurs for timely, thought-provoking discussions on leadership, innovation, economic trends, and growth. Through curated programming and peer-to-peer connection, the CEO Club empowers leaders to navigate change and build stronger, more resilient organizations.

About Integro Bank

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Through its proprietary INTEGRO360 ℠ consultative approach and the Integro Bank CEO Club, the bank is dedicated to helping small businesses grow and maximize employment — because employment lifts people and transforms lives.

Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

