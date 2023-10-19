Integro Bank Offering Complementary Social Security and Medicare Event

News provided by

Integro Bank

19 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Wealth Advisors is partnering with Amundi Asset Management, and Insurance Professionals of Arizona to provide a complementary educational event on October 26, 2023, to assist those that are about to be or are eligible, for Medicare and Social Security.

Continue Reading
Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank
Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank
Integro Wealth Advisors
Integro Wealth Advisors

Medicare and Social Security can be pivotal components of financial or retirement plans for many Americans. These government programs provide essential financial assistance to many retirees. Medicare offers health insurance coverage, while Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. To make informed decisions about retirement planning, it is important for many to have a good understanding of what these programs can provide, which includes their eligibility criteria, benefits, and limitations. Proper financial planning is important in optimizing your benefits and minimizing deductions to ensure those who utilize Social Security and Medicare have the income they need in retirement.

The upcoming event will cover how Social Security benefits are calculated, Social Security claiming strategies, Taxes and Social Security benefits, and the ABCs of Medicare. On hand for the event will be Wright Edler of Amundi Asset Management to speak on Social Security, Jason Checketts of Insurance Professionals of Arizona to speak on Medicare, and Francisco Tort of Integro Wealth Advisors to aid in retirement planning for those in attendance.

Everyone who attends the event will qualify for complementary financial planning from Francisco Tort.

RSVP to the event at:
https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/medicare-event-october-26-2023
DATE: October 26th, 2023
TIME: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
LOCATION: Integro Bank Headquarters
16215 N 28th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85053

About Integro Wealth Advisors
Integro Wealth Advisors offer personalized, hands-on service with a focus on educating clients about financial concepts and products to aid in taking the mystery out of investing, insurance, estate conservation, and preserving wealth. Visit www.integrowealthadvisors.com to learn more.

About Integro Bank
Integro Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.integro.bank to learn more.

Media Contact: 
Brandon Price, Marketing: [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

Also from this source

Integro Bank and Local First Arizona Host Small Business Event

Integro Bank and Local First Arizona Host Small Business Event

Integro Bank is partnering and celebrating with Local First Arizona to showcase local small business successes at this month's Integro Bank CEO Club. ...
Integro Bank Announces Opportunity to Meet Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter and B. Taylor at Phoenix Event

Integro Bank Announces Opportunity to Meet Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter and B. Taylor at Phoenix Event

Integro Bank announces an opportunity to meet the Chair and Co-Founder of the Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group (NRM-EV) at a Phoenix...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.