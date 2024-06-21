Integro Bank Welcomes Special Guests, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, for June's CEO Club Event

PHOENIX, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is excited to announce a special upcoming event for the June CEO Club: "How to Grow and Sustain Your Brand and Client Loyalty." This event will provide a rare opportunity to connect with special guest speakers from Fender, Edward Cole, President of Asia Pacific, and Michael Spandau, the CIO and SVP for Global IT. CEO Club members, business owners, and business leaders will have a great opportunity to hear from a business that has a long history of successfully developing a global brand and creating amazing customer loyalty.

"Learning about brand promise management and customer loyalty from an iconic brand like Fender? Which business owner wouldn't want to jump at the chance to garner such knowledge," said Thomas Inserra, Founder and CEO at Integro Bank. "The Integro CEO Club program continues to payoff for business leaders and owners."

The ability to cultivate a strong brand identity and foster client loyalty has become increasingly vital and challenging for businesses seeking sustainable growth and success. The Integro CEO Club's mission is to create a community with resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential. The June event showcases the continued growth and opportunities that Integro Bank is providing to small businesses.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time: 5: 00 PM - 7:30 PM

5: Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053 This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:

https://bit.ly/CEOClubJune

About Fender:

An American icon, Fender was founded in Southern California and has established a worldwide influence that extends from the studio to the stage—and beyond. Everyone from beginners to the world's most acclaimed artists have used Fender instruments, amps and gear, making the company not only a revered industry leader but a cultural symbol that resonates globally.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

* Source: FDIC call report data based on Q1 through Q4 of 2023

