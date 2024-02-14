Integro Bank's February CEO Club Event Provides Small Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs an Opportunity to Learn About Cultivating Partnerships and Winning RFPs

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is honored to announce a special CEO Club event. The event, "Navigating the Entrepreneurial Horizon, Taking That Leap of Faith to Win with Partnerships & RFPs" will be featuring speaker Ron Williams, an award-winning business owner, decorated Desert-Storm Era U.S. Air Force Veteran, who was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, and recipient of the Arizona "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Integro CEO Club Guest Presenter, Ron Williams
Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank
Transitioning from an employee to being an entrepreneur is a journey filled with uncertainties, and Ron Williams will guide attendees through his unique perspective. Williams will emphasize the importance of consistency, branding, and taking the leap, in the world of business ownership. His journey, fraught with risks and triumphs, will serve as a roadmap for prospective entrepreneurs navigating their path to success.

The Integro CEO Club offers small business owners a chance to share best practices, attend educational mentoring sessions, and improve their ability to grow their businesses. The program has completed its first full year, with Integro Bank observing fast-paced organic growth for the program. The bank is seeing further expansion in the upcoming year with increased memberships, partnerships, and an expanded curriculum.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
  • Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
  • This is a complimentary event for business leaders.

RSVP For the event:
https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceo-club-feb-21-2024

About the Presenter
Ron Williams, President/CEO
Ron Williams, a self-made entrepreneur, rose from the Government Housing Projects in Memphis to become the President/CEO of his own business. Ron led three Arizona business development agencies, securing over $100 billion in contracts for Arizona-based firms through strategic partnerships and winning RFPs. His inspiring journey offers valuable lessons for aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike, emphasizing the impact of determination and effective collaboration in business growth.

About Integro Bank:     
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:
Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

