TAIPEI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX organizer Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) today announced that Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Intel, will deliver a keynote address at COMPUTEX 2026, one of the world's leading technology exhibitions.

Tan's keynote will take place on June 2nd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7F, where he will share Intel's vision for the next era of computing in the age of artificial intelligence.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026

As AI reshapes every industry, Tan will discuss how breakthroughs across silicon, systems, and software—combined with deep ecosystem partnerships—are enabling new levels of performance, efficiency, and scale. He will also highlight how Intel is working with customers and partners across the industry to define the future of heterogeneous computing and build the infrastructure required for the AI era.

COMPUTEX brings together global technology leaders, innovators, and partners to showcase the breakthroughs shaping the future of computing. Tan's keynote will offer attendees insight into how collaboration across the technology ecosystem is accelerating innovation and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and developers worldwide.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in the middle of April; please stay tuned and follow us on our website.

COMPUTEX 2026 with the theme "AI Together," is set to take place from June 2nd to June 5th at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC. This event will host 1,500 exhibitors across up to 6,000 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX