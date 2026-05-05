Recognition highlights measurable impact of Agentic AI in improving patient access, operational efficiency, and financial performance

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a provider of AI-powered automation solutions for healthcare, today announced it has been named a Diamond winner in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare, recognized in the Advancement of AI in Healthcare category.

IntelePeer Named Diamond Winner in 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Advancing AI in Healthcare

The Pinnacle Awards honor organizations driving meaningful innovation, leadership, and measurable impact across artificial intelligence and industry-specific applications. IntelePeer was recognized not only for its technology, but for addressing one of healthcare's most persistent barriers to AI adoption: the gap between innovation and real-world implementation. By embedding governance, auditability, and escalation pathways directly into its platform, IntelePeer enables organizations to deploy AI confidently in high-stakes clinical and operational environments.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point where AI is moving from experimentation to becoming foundational to operations and patient engagement," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. "At IntelePeer, our focus has been on helping healthcare organizations operationalize AI at scale—improving access, reducing administrative friction, and delivering measurable financial and clinical impact."

"This recognition reflects a shift we're seeing across healthcare—from talking about AI to expecting it to perform in real-world workflows," said Dr. Stephanie Lahr, CMIO, IntelePeer. "The gap has never been the technology—it's been trust and execution. AI has to be transparent, governed, and accountable for outcomes. When that happens, it stops being a pilot or a promise and becomes a real part of care delivery."

IntelePeer's conversational and Agentic AI platform combines automation, engagement, and analytics into a unified system that supports the full patient lifecycle. Rather than relying on fragmented tools, healthcare organizations can deploy AI across scheduling, intake, patient communication, and revenue recovery through a single platform designed for interoperability, governance, and rapid time to value.

Healthcare organizations using IntelePeer's platform are seeing consistent, measurable impact across key areas:

Up to 50% increase in call answer rates and expanded 24/7 patient access

25% reduction in patient no-shows and improved care continuity

60–80% automation of routine interactions, reducing administrative burden

ROI achieved in under 90 days across many deployments

Significant revenue recovery improvements, including $8 million recovered in nine months by 42 North Dental

These results reflect a broader industry shift from fragmented AI pilots to integrated, outcome-driven deployment. IntelePeer's approach emphasizes trust, compliance, observability, and seamless integration with existing EHR, PMS, and communication systems—allowing organizations to scale AI safely without disruption.

To learn more about IntelePeer's healthcare solutions, visit https://intelepeer.ai/how-we-deliver/healthcare.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human-like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer