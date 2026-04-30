Seasoned Financial Expert Brings Deep Expertise in Governance, Risk, and Strategic Growth Supporting Healthcare Operations with AI Automation

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a provider of AI-powered automation solutions for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Mary Schroeder to its Board of Directors. Schroeder joins as an independent director, bringing more than 20 years of experience in investment management, governance, and scaling high-growth companies.

IntelePeer Appoints Strategic Investor Mary Schroeder to Board to Support Next Phase of Healthcare AI Growth

An SEC-qualified financial expert, Schroeder has built and managed multi-asset investment portfolios across Asia, Europe, and the United States, with experience spanning credit, equity, and alternative investments. She currently serves on the board of Trellix Public Sector and BG Sun, where she helped scale the business 40x while establishing its first governance framework. Over the past decade, she has also led a venture portfolio focused on founder-led companies in consumer and enterprise software, advising teams through periods of rapid growth.

"Mary's experience in governance and financial oversight comes at a critical time as IntelePeer continues to scale," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. "Healthcare organizations are facing rising costs and operational strain, and our role is to deliver AI infrastructure that meets those challenges while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and trust. Mary's background aligns closely with where we are—and where we're going."

"IntelePeer is at an important inflection point in healthcare AI, with the industry moving from experimentation to deploying operational infrastructure that must be trusted, compliant, and proven," said Schroeder. "I look forward to contributing to the governance and strategic work that will help IntelePeer position itself as the single best provider to deliver on that via trusted Agentic AI that scales."

Earlier in her career, Schroeder served as Interim CEO of MicroVest, an impact asset manager, where she led its operational turnaround and eventual sale, and began her career at KPMG. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy and Chinese Studies from the University of Notre Dame.

Building AI Solutions for Healthcare Organizations That Can't Afford to Get It Wrong

IntelePeer's platform automates high-volume administrative workflows across healthcare organizations. Customers report automating more than 90% of routine calls, reducing appointment no-shows, accelerating cash flow, and achieving up to 3x ROI within six months, while maintaining compliance and audit visibility.

Attend a weekly live demo of IntelePeer solutions: https://bit.ly/4cdlun0

Drive long-term ROI and EBITDA Impact with Agentic AI: https://bit.ly/4c8JQQp

Learn more about IntelePeer Agentic AI for healthcare: https://bit.ly/4me2cm8

Download a complimentary copy of Forrester's State of AI report: https://bit.ly/4ceH8HJ

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human‑like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer