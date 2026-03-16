IntelePeer Awarded TX-RAMP Certification, Expanding Commitment to Agentic AI Safety

Certification Strengthens Existing Support for Robust AI Governance with Strict Compliance Standards

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer announced today that it has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 certification through the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program, expanding its compliance with strict requirements for conversational and Agentic AI communication solutions used in healthcare, government, and other regulated industries. IntelePeer is the only company of its kind to have the TX-RAMP certification.

TX-RAMP establishes standardized security requirements for cloud services supporting Texas healthcare, educational, and state organizations. Level 2 certification validates that IntelePeer solutions meet strict security and monitoring standards for confidential and moderate to high-impact information resources. This assures organizations that they can deploy IntelePeer's solutions with confidence. The company is also compliant with HIPAA, PHI, and PCI standards and its AI Hub and Smart Suite of solutions have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

"TX-RAMP certification adds to our proven track record of support for regulated environments. It reinforces our long-standing commitment to deliver the highest standards of data protection, operational resilience, and compliance in our AI systems," commented Gary Starling, Chief Information Security Officer, IntelePeer. "By combining a safety-first AI architecture, end-to-end infrastructure control, and validated security certifications, IntelePeer continues to set the standard for trusted healthcare AI helping organizations scale automation without sacrificing patient trust or regulatory confidence."

New certification enhances IntelePeer's Agentic AI leadership

As healthcare organizations face rising administrative pressure, workforce shortages, and increasing regulatory scrutiny, trust and safety have become the defining requirements for artificial intelligence adoption. IntelePeer is purpose-built to meet this standard, delivering enterprise grade AI that prioritizes safety, accuracy, and operational reliability that can be deployed with confidence.

IntelePeer solutions automate high-volume administrative workflows, such as appointment scheduling, patient outreach, and benefits verification. Digital staff are governed by strict guardrails and designed to escalate to human staff when needed to maintain security, privacy, and clinical safety.

"Regulated businesses, especially healthcare organizations, are the most demanding grounds for conversational and Agentic AI. Healthcare providers are under intense pressure from heavy administrative workloads, staffing shortages, financial constraints, and rising patient expectations. Our platform directly addresses those challenges by prioritizing safety while streamlining operations and generating measurable improvements from day one," concluded Starling.

IntelePeer owns its telephony infrastructure end-to-end, providing organizations with the security, reliability, low latency, and other performance factors needed for high-quality conversational and Agentic AI interactions. Additionally, intuitive, enterprise-grade analytics give leaders actionable insights and strong governance controls.

Attend a weekly live demo of IntelePeer solutions: https://bit.ly/3PhgeqM

Learn more about IntelePeer Agentic AI for healthcare: https://bit.ly/4b5s7ss

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Learn more about how IntelePeer is transforming healthcare with safe, scalable AI: https://bit.ly/3PlftNr

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human‑like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer