IntelePeer Earns Two Platinum Pinnacle Awards, Recognized for Enterprise-Scale Agentic AI and Real-Time Voice Performance

Awards highlight IntelePeer's production-grade AI systems and customer experience automation at scale

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, an end-to-end conversational AI platform provider, today announced it has been selected as a Platinum recipient of the Pinnacle Awards in two categories: AI for Customer Experience and Low-Latency AI System.

The dual recognition underscores IntelePeer's leadership in bringing Agentic AI into production environments where reliability and control are non-negotiable. The company delivers trusted automation across voice, SMS, and digital channels while engineering the low-latency foundation required for natural, real-time conversations at enterprise scale.

"Organizations don't just need AI that sounds intelligent, they need AI that performs reliably in the moments that matter, with the speed and accountability required to earn trust," said Mark Langanki, Chief AI Officer of IntelePeer. "These Platinum Pinnacle Awards recognize the work our team has done to close the gap between experimental AI and production-grade AI where accountable customer experience automation and low-latency performance translate directly into measurable outcomes."

The Pinnacle Awards recognize excellence in innovation, leadership, and impact across artificial intelligence categories spanning core technology, performance, and business applications.

IntelePeer was recognized in the AI for Customer Experience category for enabling organizations to orchestrate end-to-end customer journeys with Agentic AI that acts autonomously within defined guardrails. The platform coordinates AI agents across voice and digital channels to schedule appointments, resolve inquiries, manage payments, and route complex issues to human teams when necessary supported by real-time analytics and observability that provide clear performance visibility.

In the Low-Latency AI System category, IntelePeer was recognized for engineering a voice AI architecture purpose-built for real-time, high-stakes conversations. Its next-generation system combines proprietary speech handling, real-time response streaming, and direct AI flow orchestration to reduce conversational delays enabling more fluid, human-like interactions while maintaining consistent performance across millions of interactions.

Proven, measurable outcomes at scale

Customer results illustrate how IntelePeer's agentic AI delivers measurable impact in real-world environments. For example, 42 North Dental recovered more than $8 million in outstanding balances while preserving patient relationships through empathetic, AI-driven outreach and automation. By reducing manual workload and improving engagement across voice and digital channels, the organization strengthened both revenue performance and patient experience.

Across industries, IntelePeer's platform-wide impact includes:

1B+ customer interactions automated

94% AI engagement rate for customer calls

3x ROI in under six months, with many customers achieving ROI in under 90 days

Up to 75% reduction in operational costs

Organizations report reduced hold times, faster scheduling and resolution, improved satisfaction, and scalable revenue recovery enabled by real-time, governed automation.

Attend a weekly live demo of IntelePeer solutions: https://bit.ly/4senrXb

Drive long-term ROI and EBITA Impact with Agentic AI: https://bit.ly/4dtekgO

Learn more about IntelePeer Agentic AI for healthcare: https://bit.ly/474lZOS

Download a complimentary copy of Forrester's State of AI report: https://bit.ly/4sk5VkD

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates customer interactions to help businesses reduce costs, enhance customer experience, and speed up ROI. Its conversational AI platform leverages agentic AI to deliver fast, flexible, and transparent communications. Producing human-like interactions, the platform handles both voice and digital customer queries, integrates smoothly with existing enterprise software, and offers easy-to-use tools accessible to anyone. For more information, visit www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer