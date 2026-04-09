IntelePeer Names Accomplished Healthcare Technology Executive Brian Anderson as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Healthcare AI Growth

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading provider of Agentic AI solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Brian Anderson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brian joins as the healthcare and highly regulated adjacent industries accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation for patient, member, and employee experiences across voice and digital channels to improve self-service capabilities that enhance engagement, streamline administrative operations, and strengthen financial performance.

IntelePeer Names Accomplished Healthcare Technology Executive Brian Anderson as Chief Revenue Officer

Brian brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, conversational AI, automation, and digital transformation. In his new role, he will lead revenue strategy and market expansion across a broad spectrum of healthcare segments as well as highly regulated adjacent industries where compliance, security, and customer experience are critical.

"Providers are prioritizing proven solutions that deliver immediate, measurable impact whether improving access, reducing administrative burden, or driving financial outcomes," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. "Brian brings a powerful combination of healthcare expertise, enterprise sales leadership, and deep knowledge of Agentic AI. His ability to align innovation with real-world outcomes will be key as we scale across healthcare and other regulated adjacent industries."

Most recently, Brian served as EVP of Sales at Hyro.ai, where he expanded the company's healthcare footprint, drove significant revenue growth, and strengthened its position among leading provider organizations. Previously, he held leadership roles at Amelia, AssistRx, Spok, and McKesson, building and scaling high-performing teams focused on complex, regulated environments.

Driving Scaled, Trusted Agentic AI for Healthcare

Designed specifically for healthcare and other regulated industries, IntelePeer's AI-powered solutions automate and enhance patient access, accounting, and proactive engagement, including scheduling, outbound campaigns, revenue cycle management, and other front desk and back-office workflows. Healthcare organizations use IntelePeer solutions to decrease appointment no-shows, improve cash flow, and successfully automate more than 90% of routine administrative calls with up to 3x ROI in less than six months.

IntelePeer's platform integrates seamlessly with existing telephony, EHR, billing, and other systems. It also includes advanced analytics and audit visibility into agent actions, ensuring compliance and making trust a measurable part of system performance.

Attend a weekly live demo of IntelePeer solutions: https://bit.ly/4cdlun0

Drive long-term ROI and EBITA Impact with Agentic AI: https://bit.ly/4c8JQQp

Learn more about IntelePeer Agentic AI for healthcare: https://bit.ly/4me2cm8

Download a complimentary copy of Forrester's State of AI report: https://bit.ly/4ceH8HJ

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human‑like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer