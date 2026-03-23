IntelePeer Introduces SmartAgent™ Clinical Assessment Agent, Delivering Decision‑Ready Clinical Summaries Through Voice‑Powered AI Assessments

Developed with Michigan Orthopedic Center, the solution automates structured, procedure‑adaptive clinical assessments to accelerate care decisions

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading provider of healthcare AI operational infrastructure, today introduced the SmartAgent™ Clinical Assessment Agent, a voice‑powered AI solution that automates structured, post‑procedure clinical assessments and delivers decision‑ready summaries for physician review.

Developed in collaboration with Michigan Orthopedic Center, a mid‑Michigan orthopedic specialty practice with a team of fellowship‑trained physicians and integrated physical therapy services, the Clinical Assessment Agent is designed to accelerate care decisions, identify complications earlier, and reduce clinical call burden. The solution supports improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency, is adaptable by specialty and procedure type, and covers:

pain and symptom monitoring,

wound and incision status,

functional recovery, and

medication adherence.

Each assessment generates a patient‑approved, SOAP‑format (Subjective, Objective, Assessment and Plan note) clinical summary that is decision‑ready for physician review and automatically routed into electronic medical record (EMR) workflows. Real‑time, red‑flag screening identifies concerning symptoms and immediately escalates urgent cases to care teams with full clinical context.

"Orthopedic care teams need timely, structured, and clinically meaningful information to assess patient progress, manage recovery, and identify post‑operative complications," said Clay Dorenkamp, DO, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and Chief Technology Officer at Michigan Orthopedic Center. "We worked closely with IntelePeer to create an Agentic AI solution with strong safety guardrails and close alignment with practice workflows, extending patient access to vital care information beyond the limits of traditional online gateways and call centers. By automating repetitive administrative functions, the solution helps free clinicians and staff to focus on delivering high‑quality patient care."

The Clinical Assessment Agent is part of IntelePeer's expanding SmartAgent suite of AI solutions developed for specialty healthcare practices. Built on IntelePeer's end‑to‑end healthcare AI operational infrastructure designed specifically for regulated environments, the solution combines voice AI, real‑time orchestration, HIPAA‑compliant PHI handling, EMR integration, analytics, and seamless live‑agent handoff within a single platform.

"Specialty practices across the country are under intense pressure from staffing shortages and rising administrative workloads," said Mark Langanki, Chief AI Officer at IntelePeer. "SmartAgent Clinical Assessment Agent embeds clinical rigor directly into automated workflows capturing the right information, at the right time, and routing it in a decision‑ready format clinicians can act on. It is a core part of IntelePeer's strategy to help orthopedic practices and healthcare organizations scale through intelligent automation across the entire patient journey."

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About Michigan Orthopedic Center

Michigan Orthopedic Center is a specialty orthopedic practice focused on delivering advanced, patient‑centered musculoskeletal care. Through clinical innovation and technology‑enabled workflows, the organization supports high‑quality outcomes across surgical and non‑surgical orthopedic care. For more information, visit: www.michiganortho.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human‑like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer