IntellaTriage Formalizes Nurse-First Care Team Coordination Service to Strengthen Daytime Care Delivery

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations, has formalized a new industry-wide service offering. Care Team Coordination is a nurse-led service designed to extend meaningful clinical support beyond after-hours and into the daytime hours, addressing a critically strained piece of the care continuum.

Unlike traditional call handling or administrative support models, Care Team Coordination is nurse-first by design, providing clinical coordination and real-time communication during the critical hours when clinical care teams are fully staffed. The service addresses a persistent challenge for hospice and home health providers, managing high volume of inbound daytime calls, fragmented communication, and limited visibility into care needs without adding burden to already stretched clinical teams.

Leading providers, including Empath Health, have already seen significant impact from the service.

"Before expanding from after-hours triage to Care Team Coordination with IntellaTriage, daytime patient calls were answered, but resolutions were often circuitous, and it was difficult to track where calls went next," said Jonathan Fleece, President and CEO of Empath Health. "We had little insight into what could have been addressed earlier to improve the patient experience or reduce the risk of rehospitalization or missed visits. This service alleviates administrative and clinical burden, allowing our teams to focus on patient care while improving efficiency, reducing complaints, and supporting staff well-being."

While after-hours coverage has long been recognized as critical, daytime coordination often remains fragmented, reactive, and difficult to track. Case managers and care team leaders frequently manage 15–20 patients at a time, with their effectiveness limited not by clinical skill, but by interruptions, disconnected workflows, and a lack of actionable insight. The Care Team Coordination service is designed to reduce that chaos by streamlining inbound communication, improving tracking and accountability, and expanding the practical capacity of care teams so clinicians can focus on delivering care, not chasing information.

The new service is powered by IntellaTriage's proprietary platform, IntellaHub, which serves as a single source of truth for care teams operating across locations and shifts. Through IntellaHub, nurses coordinate seamlessly throughout the day and night, ensuring faster, more timely responses to patient and family needs, fewer communication gaps, plus improved documentation and compliance readiness. The service also provides clear visibility into call drivers and emerging care patterns.

Empath Health is joined by several other early adopters who have successfully integrated IntellaTriage's Care Team Coordination into their care models, demonstrating the service's scalability and relevance across diverse provider organizations. Since its initial launch in the third quarter of last year, agencies utilizing Care Team Coordination have reported measurable improvements in response timeliness, reduced frustration related to communication breakdowns, and greater operational efficiency.

"Our Care Team Coordination service is the natural next step in advancing nurse-first, patient-centered care," said Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage. "Daytime coordination has long been underserved, yet it's where much of the operational friction and clinician burnout occurs. The evolution of our IntellaHub platform allows for real-time communication, clear workflows, and meaningful insight into daily and month-over-month trends, resulting in a service that truly lifts the burden from clinical staff and supports care delivery in a tangible, usable way. This service is unique in the post-acute market. No one else is delivering nurse-first coordination across all hours in a way that providers can operationalize, measure, and trust."

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in post-acute care, the company delivers expert, compassionate care when patients need it most, while reducing the burden on field clinicians and improving nurse retention.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, post-acute population increases, and value-based care initiatives expand, IntellaTriage offers a critical, human-focused and data-driven solution to support care teams, strengthen patient outcomes, and ensure access to timely, high-quality care. Find out more at intellatriage.com.

