Intellectual Property Attorneys at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn IAM Patent 1000 Honors

DALLAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry and its founders once again are being recognized among the world's best for intellectual property matters in the 2024 IAM Patent 1000 rankings.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry earned individual selections for their work in high-stakes patent lawsuits based on interviews with the firm's clients and research conducted by London-based Law Business Research Ltd.

One client told the researchers that Caldwell Cassady & Curry "perfectly blends its expertise and talents to provide a high-quality service; it is one of the very best patent litigation boutiques in the country and can keep up with any big legal practice."

"We are glad to be recognized among so many excellent patent practitioners based on the opinions of people who have the most at stake," says Mr. Caldwell. "Clients call on us for interesting and important cases, which makes us better lawyers."

The annual rankings from IAM have been a trusted resource for over a decade among in-house counsel and corporations with significant interests in patents and other intellectual property. The guide identifies firms, lawyers, and other professionals from the U.S. and globally.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's courtroom victories for clients continued earlier this year with a $57 million patent infringement verdict for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. The decision handed down by a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, is part of Caldwell Cassady & Curry's ongoing patent enforcement efforts tied to Midwest Energy's SEA Technologies®, which capture mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The Caldwell Cassady & Curry trial team has won more than $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements since the firm was founded in 2013. The firm's client wins include cases against corporate heavyweights like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, and many others.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

