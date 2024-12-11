Intellectual Property Attorneys at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn IP Stars Rankings

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorneys Brad Caldwell and Jason Cassady from the Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned selections in the 2024 IP Stars rankings published by Managing IP.

Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Cassady are consistently recognized among the country's top intellectual property lawyers based on their work in high-stakes patent trials. They have helped Caldwell Cassady & Curry win multiple billions of dollars in jury verdicts and settlements for clients in jurisdictions across the U.S.

The annual IP Stars list is based on independent research conducted by the publishers of London-based Managing IP, which has provided news and analysis on intellectual property developments for more than three decades.

Mr. Caldwell is a highly regarded trial lawyer who was recently elected to the American Board of Trial Advocates. He has been named The American Lawyer magazine's "Litigator of the Week" on two separate occasions and twice recognized as one of Law360's "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar."

Mr. Cassady is similarly known for his expertise in high-stakes patent cases against such notable companies as Apple, Amazon, IBM, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Nintendo, Square, Google, and many others.

The two attorneys are regularly recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Texas Super Lawyers, IAM Patent 1000, and other guides to top patent lawyers. They have helped Caldwell Cassady & Curry win multiple verdicts ranked among the Top 100 U.S. Verdicts, including the nation's top intellectual property verdict of the year.

The IP Stars honors follow another successful year in the courtroom for Caldwell Cassady & Curry. The firm began 2024 with a $57 million patent infringement verdict in Delaware, followed by jury verdicts of $22.4 million and $10.3 million in separate infringement lawsuits decided by jurors in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

