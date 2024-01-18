Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush Adds Patent Attorney Lily Glick in Houston

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

18 Jan, 2024, 10:18 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, is welcoming patent attorney Lily Glick as its newest associate.

Ms. Glick focuses on patent litigation, drawing upon her engineering background to skillfully represent clients in various industries. She has hit the ground running at Heim, Payne & Chorush on matters involving 5G technology, self-driving technology, and innovations in the semiconductor industry.

"Lily brings a lot to the table for our intellectual property clients based on her background as a registered patent attorney and licensed professional engineer, which fits our firm perfectly," says firm partner Les Payne.

Ms. Glick is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and most recently worked at a national intellectual property law firm before joining Heim, Payne & Chorush.

Ms. Glick's work is bolstered by her legal and engineering experience, which includes biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, software, oil and gas services, semiconductors, augmented reality, optics, and additional areas involving cutting-edge technologies.

Before law school, Ms. Glick spent five years as a chemical engineer, utilizing computational fluid dynamics modeling to optimize gas detector locations and facilitating process hazard analysis reviews.

Ms. Glick is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she was named Editor of the Year for the school's technology law journal after earning her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, cum laude, at Ohio State.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

Also from this source

Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earns Top Rankings Among Most Active, Best Performing PTAB Attorneys, Firms

The Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, and individual firm lawyers have earned top rankings in the 2023 Patexia...

Michael Heim of Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Named Among World's Top Intellectual Property Lawyers

Acclaimed intellectual property attorney Michael Heim of Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, has earned a spot on the IAM Strategy 300 Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.