Intelligent Learning Assessment & Upskilling Platform Featured on Advancements Series

This segment aired on Advancements on Saturday, December 13th via Bloomberg Television.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent episode of Advancements with Ted Danson focused on innovations in proven Behavioral/Cognitive Science theory and Adaptive Learning.

Upskilling Platform Featured on Advancements

As broadcast on Advancements on December 13, 2025, this segment explores how artificial intelligence is forcing business leaders to rethink the way they approach the workforce. The series educates about Intelligent Learning, Inc. (ILI), a powerful assessment and upskilling tool that uses AI and ML, as well as proven Behavioral/Cognitive Science theory and Adaptive Learning, to assess individuals, predict performance, and swiftly upskill targeted areas.

The show shares how the AI agent eliminates the one-size-fits-all method, opening a path to faster adoption, validation, and true comprehension, while transforming how people learn, grow, and succeed in their careers.

"We're proud to share how adaptive modular learning is providing a dynamic upskilling environment to accomplish goals at both individual and enterprise levels," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

