Intelligent Systems Employed in Constructing China's Deepest Undersea Tunnel

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Railway Tunnel Group (CRTG) is using "Eight Intelligent Systems" for constructing the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway, China's deepest and highest water-pressure submarine tunnel project.

During the 2024 World Tunnel Congress (WTC2024), from April 19 to 25 in Shenzhen, global engineers, experts and academics visited CRTG's tunneling site at the Pearl River Estuary Tunnel, gaining firsthand insight into the "Eight Intelligent Systems" employed in the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway project, a key development for China's intelligent tunnel construction.

Experts Posing at the Pearl River Estuary Tunnel

The eight systems include intelligent tunneling, segment assembly, coordination, diagnostics, monitoring, component production, material management, and ventilation. By using the intelligent systems, CRTG successfully navigated the project's challenges and ensured efficient operations.

The Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway, situated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, connects southeastern China's coastal cities Shenzhen and Jiangmen. The project features a 9,175-meter main tunnel and a 1,160-meter inclined shaft, which poses significant geological challenges to the construction.

These systems enhanced tunneling operations' efficiency and safety, supported by a smart management platform that integrates real-time monitoring, analysis, collaborative management, auxiliary tunneling, and big data analysis.

The intelligent tunneling system, a core component of the tunnel boring, incorporates advanced technologies like neural networks, machine learning, predictive algorithms, edge feedback control, and emergency fuse control. These innovations enable proactive parameter prediction for complex geological conditions, shield tunneling attitude adjustment, and the implementation of manned but unmanned intelligent tunneling operations, along with early warning systems for abnormal events.

"As we progress in intelligent tunnel construction research and development, our commitment is to bridge the data gap between construction and operation, thereby setting new standards in the field," said Hong Kairong, CRTG's Chief Engineer.

The WTC2024 also celebrated the ITA's 50th anniversary, showcasing 50 significant global projects. China was honored with the inclusion of 9 projects, with the CRTG participating in 7 of them, including the Chengkun Railway Shambala Tunnel, Dayaoshan Tunnel, Xi'an-Kangding Railway Qilian Tunnel, Qinghai-Tibet Railway Xin Guanjia Tunnel, Jiaozhou Bay Second Submarine Tunnel, Shenzhen Metro Line 14, and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor. This achievement highlights CRTG's substantial strength and outstanding achievements in global tunnel engineering construction.

WTC is the industry's most influential gathering, attracting a global audience of engineers and experts.

SOURCE China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd