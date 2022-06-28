Intellimize Provides Frictionless Ecommerce Experiences for Growing Brands

Marketing's most intelligent personalization and website optimization company expands its ecommerce capabilities with real time revenue attribution and optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, marketing's most intelligent website conversion and dynamic personalization platform, today launched real-time revenue attribution and optimization for ecommerce, making good on the company's commitment to make every ad dollar count.

Intellimize ecommerce customers can now optimize the customer experiences that grow revenue faster. The latest release enables users to improve ROAS by optimizing toward a revenue goal and quickly identify the revenue channels, audiences and website content that would most benefit from new personalization.

Ecommerce conversion rates continue to fall in the US, averaging 1.53% as of February 2022. Intellimize is committed and poised to reverse this trend.

"As the economy contracts, ecommerce marketers are under immense pressure to drive revenue more efficiently," said Intellimize CEO, Guy Yalif. "Creating high converting websites is key for these teams who are tasked to do more with less.



"It's essential for them to know where bottlenecks are occurring in every customer's path to purchase. Our latest release provides a low-touch solution where our machine learning will automatically amplify the experiences that drive more revenue. It's constantly learning and improving revenue outcomes without the need for babysitting, growing revenue faster," said Yalif.

By creating a frictionless buying experience from product view to purchase, Intellimize enables leading edge ecommerce customers like Sunbasket and Dermalogica to personalize positive shopping experiences that turn casual browsers into repeat customers.

Intellimize enables companies to get more out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like revenue, subscriptions, leads, and more. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

