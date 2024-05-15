Intense Lighting Announces Launch of New GX Adapt Luminaire

New Luminaire provides unparalleled adjustability in a small aperture accent

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intense Lighting, a Leviton company, today expanded its extensive line of specification and commercial grade lighting solutions with the introduction of the GX Adapt luminaire. The GX Adapt is an adjustable multi-head accent system featuring 1 to 4 powerful 2" aperture heads nestled in a compact rectangular extrusion. This sleek luminaire is available in pendant and surface mount configurations, allowing it to adapt to any environment.

"GX Adapt marries Intense Lighting's architectural downlighting with our sister brand Birchwood Lighting's precision cut extrusion for a one-of-a-kind luminaire, made with the design community top of mind," said Adam Zepeda, senior director, brand management, Intense Lighting. "The superior adjustability and stylish design of the GX Adapt make it the perfect choice for offices, hospitality spaces and high-end retail environments."

Even with its slim 3.25" square profile, the feature-rich GX Adapt can be adjusted to a recessed or semi-recessed configuration in the field while also providing precise aiming with each head offering 30° of vertical tilt and 360° of horizontal rotation with zero tools required.

"Intense downlights are known for being highly customizable," added Zepeda. "We created the GX Adapt because we wanted to extend these capabilities into a new type of luminaire that puts the power of customization back into the hands of the designers."

Other notable features include the wide optic range from 18° spot to 60° wide flood delivering up to 800 lumens per head, integral driver option, deep dimming options down to 0.1% and field changeable accessories.

For additional information about GX Adapt, please visit: https://intenselighting.com/solutions/GX_Adapt.

For more information about Intense Lighting, a Leviton company, please visit: https://www.intenselighting.com/en/ints/home.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfa.

SOURCE Leviton