Intenseye Named to Will Reed's Top 100 Class of 2023

News provided by

Intenseye

13 Sep, 2023, 02:42 ET

Out of 2,500+ eligible Seed and Series A B2B tech companies, Intenseye is named an early-stage company shaping the future of workplace culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenseye announced today it has been chosen for Will Reed's Top 100 (#4), an award spotlighting early-stage companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture.

An AI-powered next-generation safety platform, Intenseye, which aims to redefine safety management and set new industry standards for protecting the safety and well-being of employees across all sectors, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the early-stage companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture. Intenseye's AI-powered platform has over 45 ready-to-use safety AI models that identify top hazards across diverse industries to address hidden hazards and potentially save lives. The platform empowers safety leaders and leading manufacturers in over 25 countries in 5 regions to transform entire safety operations, making workplaces safer. Intenseye is committed to protect the frontline workers' wellbeing & privacy with responsible AI practices.

"We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on a mission to transform the way we live and work," said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. "We believe the most successful companies are those like Intenseye, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer purpose, belonging, and growth." 

"We are truly honored to be named as one of the top 100 companies in the Will Reed's class of 2023. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a human-first culture that values workplace safety, privacy, and responsible AI practices," said Sercan Esen, the Co-Founder & CEO of Intenseye. "I am beyond grateful for the passion, expertise, and innovative spirit that our team brings to the table each day. It is their unwavering dedication that has allowed us to push the boundaries of product development, exceed goals, and attract prestigious clients, solidifying our market leadership."

Visit www.willreedtop100.com to learn more about Intenseye's commitment to purpose, belonging and growth.

About Intenseye

Intenseye is a category-defining environmental health and safety (EHS) platform powered by cutting-edge AI. Using existing cameras within facilities, Intenseye empowers EHS leaders to see the unseen hazards and save lives proactively, and disrupt the traditional approach to workplace safety by empowering safety teams with real-time, data-driven insights. Intenseye has over 45 ready-to-use safety AI models identifying top hazards across diverse industries, helps protect 100,000+ workers for leading industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies in over 25 countries across the globe.

Intenseye works with industries where there is a high risk of injury, currently including warehouses, retail, electricity, chemicals, and many others. Intenseye was founded in 2018 and raised $4 million in seed funding, followed by a $25 million Series A round last year led by Insight Partners. The company is listed in Forbes AI 50 2022 list: Companies making the most interesting and effective use of artificial intelligence technology in the U.S. For more information about Intenseye, visit intenseye.com and www.linkedin.com/company/intenseye

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. The firm equips Seed, Series A and Series B founders to build exceptional GTM leadership teams through search, enablement, community and heart. With an operator-centric approach, the team is led by GTM operators who are supported by a curated team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders  backed by a16z, Bessemer, Craft, Insight Partners, Redpoint, Sequoia, etc. More information can be found at www.willreed.com and www.linkedin.com/company/willreed.

SOURCE Intenseye

Also from this source

The future of workplace safety: Data privacy and ethical AI at the highest level

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.