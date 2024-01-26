Interactive Display Market worth $16.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive display market was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Within the healthcare domain, interactive displays find application in medical imaging, patient education, and collaborative dialogues among healthcare professionals. These displays play a pivotal role in improving communication and encouraging a more interactive approach to healthcare services. Ongoing advancements in display technology, touch sensitivity, and interactive functionalities have significantly increased the versatility and practicality of these displays in the healthcare vertical.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36223528

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interactive Display Market"

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

240 – Pages

Interactive Display Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 12.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 16.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High costs associated with display panels, interactive components and other additional software or hardware Key Market Opportunities Wide applications in streamlining healthcare sector Key Market Drivers Widespread use in education sector to promote on-site and remote collaborations

By Product: Interactive Video Walls is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Interactive video walls have emerged as dynamic platforms that enable users to actively engage with content through touch, gestures, and other interactive features. Particularly in retail environments, these interactive video walls have proven to be potent marketing tools. Consumers can engage actively in product displays, interact with promotions, and connect with brand messages. This active involvement goes beyond influencing purchasing decisions; it plays a crucial role in creating an enriched and memorable shopping experience. The immersive and interactive qualities of video walls within retail settings serve to captivate customers, establishing a deeper and more meaningful connection between the brand and the consumer. This heightened engagement contributes to a positive and lasting impression, fostering brand loyalty and affinity.

By Panel Size: A panel size above 65 inches accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The above 65 inches segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various advantages, including improved visibility, impactful presentations, collaborative environments, enhanced engagement in education, interactive exhibits, effectiveness in trade shows and events, suitability for control rooms and monitoring, immersive experiences in gaming and entertainment, technological advancements, and versatility across industries drive the rising preference for above 65 inches panel size in interactive displays. These factors drive the increasing popularity of larger interactive displays, making them a preferred choice in a diverse array of professional and recreational settings.

By Vertical: The BFSI is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing integration of interactive displays in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is driven by the aspiration to enhance customer engagement, operational efficiency, and the overall banking experience. Specifically, interactive displays are found extensive use in self-service kiosks, empowering customers to carry out diverse transactions autonomously. These transactions include checking account balances, initiating fund transfers, making bill payments, and obtaining printed statements. Using interactive displays in self-service kiosks contributes to a more streamlined and convenient customer banking experience, aligning with the sector's commitment to modernizing and digitizing financial services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36223528

By Region: North America will hold a larger market share in 2023.

North America stands out as the fastest-expanding interactive display industry sector. The region's tech-savvy culture and emphasis on innovation create an environment where businesses and institutions seek advanced technology solutions to remain competitive and deliver enhanced user experiences. This tech-driven culture and continuous technological advancements foster a landscape where interactive displays find versatile applications across various sectors. As the demand for more engaging and interactive experiences continues to grow, interactive displays play a pivotal role in meeting these expectations and shaping the way businesses and institutions interact with their audiences.

The major players in the interactive display companies include SAMSUNG (South Korea), LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LEYARD (China), SHARP CORPORATION (Japan), Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (US), Crystal Display Systems Ltd (UK), ViewSonic Corporation (US), AUO Corporation (Taiwan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36223528

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Video Walls, Kiosks, Billboards, System-on-chip), Displays (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED), Resolution (4K, 8K, FHD, HD), Software (Edge Server, Content Management), Display Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Large Format Display Market by Offering, Type, Technology (Direct-View LED, LED-backlit LCD), Size, Brightness, Installation Location, Application (Retail, Hospitality, Sports, Education), Region (2021-2026)

Display Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED, Direct-view LED), Panel Size (Microdisplays, Small & Medium-sized Panels, Large Panels), Product Type (Smartphones, Television Sets, Wearables), Vertical, and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Display Market by Type (Rugged Displays, Open Frame, Panel-Mount, Marine, Video Walls), Technology, Panel Size, Application (HMI, Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Digital Signage), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Digital Textile Printing Market by Printing Process (Roll to Roll, DTG), Ink Type (Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid), Application (Textile & Decor, Industrial, Soft Signage, Direct to Garment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/interactive-display-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/interactive-display.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets