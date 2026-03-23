Interest List for New Richmond American Community Now Open

The Preserve at Rocking K in Tucson is scheduled to open for sales in May

TUCSON, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that the official interest list for The Preserve at Rocking K (RichmondAmerican.com/ThePreserveAtRockingK) in Tucson is now open. Showcasing beautiful new homes with exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization), this exclusive addition to the popular Rocking K masterplan will appeal to a variety of Tucson-area homebuyers.

More about The Preserve at Rocking K:

The Preserve at Rocking K in Tucson, Arizona, will boast an impressive array of master-planned amenities.

Three luxurious floor plans from our sought-after Aspire ™ Collection

Collection 3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,740 to 3,140 sq. ft.

Hundreds of opportunities for personalization at the Home Gallery™ design center

Gourmet kitchens, deluxe primary bathrooms, & RV garages available

Located within the notable Vail School District

Near Rincon Mountains, Saguaro National Park East, & Colossal Cave Mountain Park

On-site splash pad, trails, 20-acre park, playgrounds, sports courts, & more

Model home scheduled to open in May

The Preserve at Rocking K is located at 7301 S. Windflower Court in Tucson. For more information, call 520.614.5895 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.