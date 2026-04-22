New Richmond American Community Debuting in Covington

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to visit Viridian Towns on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and sweet treats as they explore the commuter-friendly neighborhood and tour two beautiful models.

More about Viridian Towns:

Three inspired three-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & up to approx. 2,320 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Decks, patios & tandem garages available

Convenient access to highways, shopping, dining & outdoor recreation

Viridian Towns is located at 27128 187th Place SE, #104 in Covington. Call 253.595.1863 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction, and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.