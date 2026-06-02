InterGlobix Partners with Connectbase to Amplify The Connected World LIVE! Through Strategic Event Collaboration and Media Partnership

Strategic collaboration focused on strengthening industry engagement, curating impactful conversations, and expanding the global reach of The Connected World LIVE!

BOSTON and CANNES, France, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix and Connectbase today announced a strategic collaboration for the upcoming The Connected World LIVE! event, bringing together their combined industry expertise, networks, and thought leadership capabilities to help enhance engagement across the global connectivity and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to support the continued growth and impact of The Connected World LIVE! through strategic industry outreach, content amplification, thought leadership development, and the curation of meaningful discussions featuring leaders from across the digital infrastructure landscape.

Working together, the teams will focus on fostering industry dialogue, strengthening participation from key stakeholders, and helping shape conversations around the future of connectivity, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

As part of the collaboration, InterGlobix will further amplify The Connected World LIVE! through its Media Partnership initiatives, with InterGlobix Magazine helping spotlight event developments, industry perspectives, featured discussions, executive interviews, articles, and news coverage leading up to the event.

Through its Event Collaboration Services, InterGlobix will curate a strategic panel of leaders from data center providers, hyperscalers, and neocloud providers, creating a platform for insightful discussions on the evolving digital infrastructure landscape while enhancing the overall value and industry relevance of The Connected World LIVE!

"The Connected World LIVE! represents an important platform for the connectivity ecosystem to come together and discuss the evolving future of infrastructure, intelligence, and digital transformation," said Jasmine Bedi, CEO and Co-founder, InterGlobix. "Our collaboration with Connectbase is focused on amplifying the reach and industry engagement of the event while also bringing strategic inputs that help shape meaningful conversations. Through this partnership, we look forward to helping curate impactful panels and connecting the right industry voices to create a high-impact experience for attendees."

Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder, Connectbase, added, "We are excited to partner with InterGlobix for The Connected World LIVE! Their deep relationships across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, combined with their expertise in thought leadership and industry engagement, make them an ideal collaborator. This partnership will help us further elevate the event experience and expand the reach of the conversations happening at The Connected World LIVE!"

Vinay Nagpal, Co-founder, InterGlobix, added, "One of the most valuable aspects of industry events is bringing together the right people, ideas, and opportunities in meaningful ways. Through this collaboration, we look forward to helping facilitate strategic introductions across the digital infrastructure ecosystem — connecting industry leaders, innovators, enterprises, service providers, and partners who can drive impactful conversations and long-term collaboration. Our focus is on helping create an environment where valuable relationships and business opportunities can naturally emerge."

According to Gabe Venturi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Operations, Connectbase, "Strategic partnerships like this create significant value by bringing together complementary strengths across industry engagement, content strategy, and event amplification. Collaborating with InterGlobix allows us to strengthen our ability to convene meaningful discussions and deliver greater impact for both attendees and partners participating in The Connected World LIVE!"

The Connected World LIVE! will bring together key stakeholders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the connectivity and digital infrastructure sectors to explore emerging trends, technologies, and opportunities shaping the future of global connectivity.

For more information about The Connected World LIVE!, visit www.connectbase.com/tcwlive.

For more information about InterGlobix Media Services, visit https://interglobix.com/media-publishing.php.

About InterGlobix

InterGlobix is the global platform for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and AI — uniting the leaders, organizations, and innovators defining the industry's future through media, events, and strategic communications. Purpose-built for data centers, connectivity providers, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix delivers a focused suite of media and engagement services — including InterGlobix Magazine, Event Collaboration Services, News Embargo & Digital Marketing, and Thought Leadership Voices — designed to amplify visibility, establish authority, and cultivate the industry relationships that drive real impact. Visit InterGlobix at interglobix.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/interglobix/

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

InterGlobix

Praniti Banga

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Connectbase