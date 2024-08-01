INTERIOR DESIGN AND HOME STAGING FIRM, LINDEN CREEK, LAUNCHES FRANCHISE PROGRAM

Company Plans For National Expansion With New Locations Across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek , Raleigh-based interior design and home staging firm set the stage for its national expansion with the launch of its franchise program and opening of its first two franchise locations in Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our franchise program and partner with entrepreneurs and industry professionals who share our passion for design," said Alisa Sparks, founder and CEO of Linden Creek. "We want to bring Linden Creek design services across the US and this expansion into Charlotte and the Cary/Apex area is a significant step towards that vision."

Founded in 2017 by Alisa Sparks, the Linden Creek franchise program ensures that each franchise location provides superior design quality and exceptional client services, while receiving extensive resources that will foster business growth and success, including:

Operational tools, including administrative, financial, and project management software.

Business training and support from a dedicated business consultant.

Design training and support, including access to Linden Creek in-house interior designers.

Exclusive and competitive pricing for inventory and project designs through Linden Creek design partners and e-commerce store, The Shoppe .

. Scalability solutions that allow franchise partners to expand their business at their own pace and terms.

Marketing resources and access to industry organizations.

"There is a growing trend of people wanting to own a scalable business, whether launching a new venture or turning a side gig into a real business. Every day I have home stagers and interior designers express to me their desire to be business-centric vs. just design-centric, and that's what I want to help people do," added Sparks.

In addition to its Raleigh office, Linden Creek has opened two new franchise locations, bringing its design services to homeowners and real estate professionals across North Carolina, with its new offices including:

Linden Creek Charlotte , Linden Creek's first franchise location in Charlotte, North Carolina , led by franchise partner, Mary Grace Hartman .

Linden Creek's first franchise location in , led by franchise partner, . Linden Creek Cary , the newest franchise location in Cary, North Carolina , serving the Cary and Apex area, led by franchise partner, Jessilyn James .

Linden Creek aims to establish a nationwide presence over the next five years, expanding across the Southeast in cities, such as Charleston, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and Atlanta, while continuing to grow throughout North and South Carolina.

The total investment to open a Linden Creek franchise is $199,000 - $299,000, which includes a $50,000 franchise fee. For more information, view the franchise brochure or visit: https://linden-creek.com/franchise.

ABOUT LINDEN CREEK

Founded in 2017 by Alisa Sparks, Linden Creek is a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 2024 the company launched its franchise program, expanding its network of interior design firms, allowing them to serve prominent communities throughout the Southeast with innovative staging techniques and highly personalized design services. For more information please visit https://linden-creek.com .

