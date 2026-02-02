Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Austin and the greater Central Texas region, including San Marcos. This expansion reflects Linden Creek's continued national growth and its mission to deliver thoughtful, high-impact design solutions that help homes perform in competitive real estate markets.

Linden Creek Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design expands to Austin, TX

The Austin franchise is led by Sue Miller, who brings decades of leadership experience and a global perspective to the role. As the owner of Linden Creek Austin, Sue is committed to providing the highest standard of staging and interior design services for homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders across Central Texas. Her focus is on creating elevated, functional spaces while making the selling and design process smooth, strategic, and rewarding for clients.

Before joining Linden Creek, Sue spent 25 years working in international development and foreign assistance, leading large teams and complex projects around the world for organizations including the Peace Corps, the U.S. Department of State, and USAID. Through her travels and experience managing and decorating properties in Washington, D.C. and Texas, she developed a passion for creating beautiful, livable spaces that reflect both lifestyle and market demands.

"Central Texas is an exciting and competitive housing market, and I'm thrilled to bring Linden Creek's proven systems and thoughtful design approach to Austin," said Sue Miller, owner of Linden Creek Austin. "Whether a client is preparing to sell or settling into a new home, our team focuses on creating a clear plan that supports their goals. For design clients, that means spaces that reflect how they live. For staging clients, it means presenting homes in a way that resonates with buyers and shows what's possible."

Linden Creek is trusted by top agents nationwide for its ability to help properties sell faster and at stronger price points. The firm's buyer-focused approach emphasizes layout, scale, and visual clarity to showcase each home's full potential.

With this opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Princeton & Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; and Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. Additional locations, including Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and Charleston, South Carolina, are slated to open next.

