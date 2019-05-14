Interlink Telecom Speeds Fiber MTTR with VIAVI OTDR Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Interlink Telecom Public Company Limited, a major telecommunication services provider in Thailand, has selected the VIAVI T-BERD®/MTS-4000 V2 Optical Test Platform to support building, certifying, maintaining and troubleshooting the carrier's fiber optic network.

Interlink Telecom PCL delivers a range of telecommunication services throughout Thailand and across Southeast Asia, supporting enterprise data, video and voice transmission and internet connectivity, as well as enabling backhaul transport for a number of mobile network service providers. Seeking to further grow their 30 percent market share, Interlink Telecom PCL also has expanded into the data center market, offering server storage space and disaster recovery services to meet mission-critical big data transmission needs. To accommodate this initiative as well as overall growth in demand for bandwidth, the carrier launched a new fiber optic network in 2013.

A primary objective for the operator's new fiber network was to offer stable, secure, uninterrupted connectivity and data security. To that end, Interlink Telecom PCL was seeking a comprehensive solution for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) testing, which has become an essential process for building, certifying, maintaining and troubleshooting fiber optic systems. Working in conjunction with local channel partner SCP Systems Company Ltd., Interlink Telecom PCL selected the T-BERD/MTS-4000 V2 Optical Test Platform, including comprehensive training, a 5-year warranty, and service and support.

Also included in the agreement is StrataSyncTM, a hosted, cloud-based solution that provides asset, configuration, and test data management for VIAVI instruments.

Beyond the SLA

To ensure highly reliable connectivity per the service level agreement (SLA) with their customers, Interlink Telecom PCL field technicians use the VIAVI OTDR solution for testing during installation, turn up, troubleshooting and maintenance of their fiber network. In addition to enabling fast and cost-effective repair of faulty links, OTDR measurements can be used to monitor fiber health and predict breaks, allowing Interlink Telecom PCL to remediate issues before a service outage impacts customers.

StrataSync helps Interlink drive uniform method and procedures, enabling consistency of test while delivering the necessary actionable insights required to achieve operational efficiencies such as improved first time fix success rate and reduced repeat service calls.

Since they began using the VIAVI T-BERD/MTS-4000 platform, the Interlink Telecom PCL technicians found that, on average, they can locate and repair network issues even faster than guaranteed by the SLA, saving time during deployment and reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) without disrupting live traffic.

"We initially selected VIAVI as a second source for our network test and measurement, but we soon opted to use only VIAVI OTDR systems, due to their commitment to service and high quality of professionalism," said Vinai Paiboonkulwong, Deputy Director of Network Operations, Interlink Telecom PCL. "We've found the VIAVI OTDR solution to be very accurate, helping our technicians quickly find faults and allowing us to reduce truck rolls, saving time and money while improving our competitive position in regional markets."

"VIAVI is delighted to collaborate with the leading fiber contractor in Thailand to enable best-in-class fiber networks," said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. "Our proven cloud-enabled, workflow-efficient OTDRs enable Interlink Telecom PCL to quickly and efficiently deploy, activate and maintain reliable networks throughout the region, delivering market-leading service by meeting and exceeding their customers' expectations."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

US Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for VIAVI

Micah Warren

+1 (609) 247-6525

viavi@sonuspr.com

EMEA Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for VIAVI

Chevaan Seresinhe

+44 20 3751 0330

viavi@sonuspr.com

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com

