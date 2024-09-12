VIAVI Drives Down Testing Complexity and Cost with Automation and Orchestration Platform

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the VIAVI Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS), an intelligent automation platform that incorporates AI/ML capabilities to enable wireless and cloud service providers, network equipment manufacturers and their ecosystems to reduce operational expenses and accelerate time-to-market.

VIAVI Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS)

The complexity of network architectures continues to increase, as operators and equipment manufacturers investigate the next generation of technology, migrate to the cloud, and leverage AI and ML. Continuous Testing (CT) becomes ever more prevalent to provide a unifying perspective on real-world performance. Yet labs are confronting the dual challenges of more tests and limited headcount. Automation has become a crucial way for them to manage the complexity, scheduling and manpower demands of CT, allowing technicians to efficiently power through hundreds of test cases, and to focus on higher-order analysis and problem solving.

VIAVI has developed VAMOS as part of its industry-leading NITRO® Wireless portfolio to automate test campaigns and their execution in one centralized cloud-based, Lab-as-a-Service platform. Built-in AI and ML capabilities enable test optimization and faster response times.

VAMOS's customizable workspaces and configurations streamline the testing process across organizations and lab locations. Shared tool testbeds and individual sandboxes accommodate multiple test needs while the platform's robust analytics and reporting help maximize test resource utilization and boost test accuracy.

"As VIAVI works with leading labs around the globe to integrate wireless, cloud and AI, the need for automation and orchestration has never been clearer," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "In initial implementations at major labs, VAMOS has already demonstrated significant reductions in cost per test-hour and increases in hardware utilization."

In addition to providing a standalone solution to schedule and run test campaigns based on VIAVI's NITRO® Wireless portfolio, VAMOS can be integrated with a third-party automation framework, allowing it to interact with a wider range of products and existing test environments. Connection is available via both software and hardware.

VAMOS will be integrated into the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™) for the lab's on-demand, cloud-based testing. VALOR is designed to manage and support 5G and Open RAN deployments that would benefit from access to tools and expert staff with a minimal ramp-up time. The project is funded by the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Martin Smith [email protected] Europe, Middle East & Africa Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe [email protected] Asia Pacific Voila Communications Manish Sharma [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions