Interluxe Group Acquires adMixt to Expand Performance Marketing Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe Group, a leading luxury marketing agency, has acquired adMixt, a leading performance marketing agency known for its differentiated proprietary technology and expertise across Meta, Google, TikTok, and other digital platforms. The acquisition creates a powerful, integrated, luxury-focused marketing agency, bringing together proprietary audience data with best-in-class strategy, experiential, communications, media, and performance marketing capabilities.

Founded in 2012, adMixt helps clients drive growth and customer acquisition via industry-leading paid search, paid social, and performance creative solutions. The company is widely recognized for its strong client service, API integrations, and advanced analytics. adMixt is a trusted partner to premium lifestyle and luxury brands across fashion, beauty, home and design, travel and hospitality, and entertainment end-markets, including Éterne, Hunter Douglas, and Westman Atelier.

This strategic acquisition solidifies Interluxe Group as the premier luxury marketing agency. Together with adMixt, Interluxe Group delivers an end-to-end luxury-focused marketing solution, including strategy, creative, in-person experiences and activations, strategic communications, lifestyle media, and performance marketing, and maintains more than 200 team members across North America and Europe.

In addition, adMixt strengthens Interluxe Group's Optima platform, a proprietary Affluent Intelligence engine uniting first-party data, audience intelligence, and strategic activation to connect brands with high-value consumers. The combined capabilities orchestrate a comprehensive system for reaching, engaging, and converting affluent audiences across earned, owned, and paid media channels as well as online and in-person.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution for Interluxe Group," said Nick Van Sicklen, Founder and CEO of Interluxe Group. "Luxury marketers increasingly expect their partners to deliver both brand impact and measurable business outcomes. By combining adMixt's performance marketing and optimization capabilities with Interluxe Group's experiential, media, and first-party luxury audience data ecosystem, we are building a more modern, integrated, and accountable platform for luxury brands."

"Joining Interluxe Group is an exciting next chapter for adMixt," said Kevin Simonson, CEO of adMixt. "We have always been focused on helping clients solve their most complex challenges and delivering strong, measurable results through our deep performance marketing expertise, operational excellence, and proprietary technology. Partnering with Interluxe Group allows us to build on that foundation, expand our impact, and create even greater opportunities for our clients and team."

Kevin Simonson joins Interluxe Group as President of Performance Marketing and Zach Greenberger, Founder of adMixt, joins as Chief Technology Officer.

This announcement follows Interluxe Group's growth investment from Mountaingate Capital in 2025, further reinforcing the company's momentum and commitment to addressing the evolving and complex needs of luxury brands.

About Interluxe Group

Interluxe Group is a unified luxury marketing agency that partners with the world's most iconic brands to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, engagement, and advocacy. Uniquely positioned to orchestrate every luxury consumer touchpoint, Interluxe integrates owned media, bespoke experiences, strategic storytelling, and precision performance marketing into a single, seamless offering. For more information on Interluxe Group, please visit www.interluxegroup.com.

About adMixt

adMixt is a tech-enabled performance marketing agency. Using proprietary analytics and optimization systems, adMixt develops scalable paid media strategies across Meta, Google, TikTok, Pinterest, Reddit, and other digital platforms. The agency integrates first-party data, creative testing, and full-funnel measurement to drive efficient growth and measurable business results. For more information on adMixt, please visit www.admixt.com.

SOURCE Interluxe Group