Interluxe Group Introduces Optima AI Index, Advancing How Luxury Brands Are Discovered Across Generative AI Platforms

A strategic approach and proprietary methodology to understand and strengthen brand visibility, authority, and relevance

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe Group, the leading marketing agency serving luxury brands across media, experiential, creative, and strategic communications, announces Optima AI Index. This new capability helps luxury travel and hospitality brands understand, measure, and shape how they are represented across Generative AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and other large language models that influence consumer discovery and decision-making.

As Generative AI continues to evolve as an important part of how consumers discover destinations, products and services, evaluate options, and form brand perceptions, traditional search visibility is giving way to a more complex ecosystem. How a brand is surfaced, described, and recommended by Generative AI prompts is becoming a critical determinant of consideration and choice.

Optima AI Index represents Interluxe Group's approach to this shift, bringing measurement, strategic clarity, and actionable insights to a trend that remains largely undefined for many brands.

Optima AI measures how a brand appears in generative AI platforms and produces a proprietary index that measures how luxury brands appear, are described, and are positioned. It evaluates the visibility, narrative accuracy, and contextual framing within AI-generated responses to determine how brands are being interpreted. It then translates these signals into an actionable score, and insight set that identifies perception gaps and opportunities to strengthen brand positioning.

"Generative AI is rapidly establishing itself as the way consumers discover brands," said Pamela Abbott, Executive Vice President. "For luxury brands, the question is not just where you appear. It is also how you are interpreted and positioned within prompts. Our Optima AI Index is designed to provide visibility, measurement, and a framework for strengthening it through brand storytelling."

Optima AI Index is the latest capability from Interluxe Group's Optima platform, a proprietary Affluent Intelligence engine. Optima unifies first-party data, audience intelligence, and partnership networks to connect brands with consumers. The Optima AI Index is now available to select partners as part of Interluxe Group's integrated luxury marketing offering.

About Interluxe Group

Interluxe Group is a unified luxury marketing agency that partners with the world's most iconic brands to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, engagement, and advocacy. Uniquely positioned to orchestrate every luxury consumer touchpoint, Interluxe integrates owned media, bespoke experiences, strategic storytelling, and precision performance marketing into a single, seamless offering. Learn more at www.interluxegroup.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

SOURCE Interluxe Group