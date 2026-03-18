Interluxe Group Appoints Daniella Vitale to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe Group, a leading marketing agency serving luxury brands across media, experiential, creative, and strategic communications, announces the appointment of Daniella Vitale to its Board of Directors.

Daniella Vitale, CEO of the Americas for Ferragamo, brings over three decades of leadership experience in luxury retail, brand management and strategy. She has held senior management positions at Barneys New York, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, and Giorgio Armani. She also serves on the boards of The Wharton School's Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, UNICEF, and she is the US representative for Altagamma.

"I'm excited to work with Daniella," said Nick Van Sicklen, CEO of Interluxe Group. "Her leadership transforming luxury brands at every consumer touchpoint aligns with where we're heading next as we continue to grow and build a more integrated platform."

Vitale joins a board that includes Maneesh K. Goyal, President, Experiential and Executive Chairman at Interluxe Group, and Michael Kong, CEO, Mapti Ventures. Goyal founded MKG and Pink Sparrow, agencies delivering experiential campaigns for luxury, lifestyle, and consumer brands. Kong has led Mapti Ventures since 2012, focusing on media, entertainment, and technology. He is also the founder and former CEO of Modern Luxury Media, the largest group of city-regional magazines in the U.S., reaching over 16 million consumers across 24 markets.

In January 2025, Interluxe Group received a strategic investment from Colorado-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital, to support its continued growth and further strengthen its position in the luxury marketing industry.

About Interluxe Group

Interluxe Group is a unified luxury marketing agency that partners with the world's most iconic brands to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, engagement, and advocacy. Uniquely positioned to orchestrate every luxury consumer touchpoint, Interluxe integrates owned media, bespoke experiences, strategic storytelling, and precision performance marketing into a single, seamless offering. Learn more at www.interluxegroup.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

SOURCE Interluxe Group