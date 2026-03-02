Interluxe Group Rebrands as a Unified, Full-Service Luxury Marketing Agency

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North & Warren, the preeminent luxury media and digital marketing agency, Quinn, the award-winning luxury-focused strategic communications agency, and Interluxe Group, the leader in luxury brand experiences and in-person activations, announced they are uniting under a single brand – Interluxe Group. The combined company creates a powerful integrated luxury-focused marketing agency, bringing together proprietary audience data with best-in-class strategy, in-person experiences and activations, communications, media, and digital marketing solutions. Operating at the intersection of intelligence and inspiration, Interluxe Group brings together data and performance, content and creativity, and experiences and communications within one unified ecosystem.

The unified platform enables luxury brands to engage affluent and high-net-worth audiences with precision and impact across earned media, performance marketing, experiential, and strategic communications. By integrating proprietary data with best-in-class creative execution, Interluxe Group helps brands drive acquisition, loyalty, engagement, and advocacy while delivering measurable, meaningful results.

Interluxe Group works with leading luxury and lifestyle brands across travel and hospitality, automotive, fashion, jewelry and watch, beauty, home and design, and more.

"By uniting our capabilities under Interluxe Group, we're simplifying complexity for luxury brands while expanding what's possible across media, performance marketing, communications, and experiential," said Nick Van Sicklen, Founder & CEO of Interluxe Group. "This integration allows us to deliver both scale and craft with measurable results."

The combined company includes 130+ team members across North America and Europe and is led by an experienced executive leadership team. Nick Van Sicklen serves as Founder & CEO and Matt Carroll serves as Founder & Chief Commercial Officer. They are joined by Maneesh K. Goyal, President, Experiential and Executive Chairman; Jay Meyer, President, Lifestyle Media; and Florence Quinn, President, Strategic Communications.

"Experiences sit at the heart of how luxury brands build emotional connection and long-term loyalty," said Maneesh K. Goyal. "This unified platform allows us to seamlessly connect storytelling, media, and live experiences in a way that feels intentional and immersive."

Interluxe Group aims to be a modern, full-service agency purpose-built to help luxury brands navigate their most critical challenges and connect with high-value audiences.

"From the start, our focus has been on alignment across culture, strategy, and creativity," said Matt Carroll, Founder, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Interluxe Group. "Integrating under the Interluxe Group brand allows us to deliver best-in-class solutions with greater cohesion and a seamless way for luxury brands to connect with their most valuable audiences."

In January 2025, Interluxe Group received a strategic investment from Colorado-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital, to support its continued growth to solidify its leadership position in the luxury marketing industry.

About Interluxe Group

Interluxe Group is a unified luxury marketing agency that partners with the world's most iconic brands to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, engagement, and advocacy. Uniquely positioned to orchestrate every luxury consumer touchpoint, Interluxe integrates owned media, bespoke experiences, strategic storytelling, and precision performance marketing into a single, seamless offering. Learn more at www.interluxegroup.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

SOURCE Interluxe Group