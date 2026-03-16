InterMedia Applies Portfolio Media Strategy to 19-Player MLB Roster for CarShield

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising® has built and manages a 19-player Major League Baseball roster for CarShield, applying a portfolio-style media strategy that treats athlete partnerships as scalable media assets rather than traditional celebrity endorsements.

The approach reflects how performance-focused advertisers are increasingly structuring celebrity partnerships as measurable media inputs rather than one-off endorsements.

Instead of relying on a single spokesperson or creative concept, InterMedia structured the roster across three talent tiers (MLB legends, active players, and rising prospects), allowing athlete partnerships to be deployed, rotated, and optimized within a disciplined media buying framework.

The roster includes baseball legends Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, John Kruk, Curt Schilling, Tino Martinez, Howard Johnson, and Eric Byrnes. Active players include 2025 All-Star Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe, Ryan Mountcastle, Matt Vierling, Jason Alexander, James Outman, JC Escarra, Brooks Lee, and Oswaldo Cabrera. Top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Luke Keaschall, and JJ Wetherholt provide emerging talent for future campaigns.

By diversifying talent across career stages, InterMedia deploys different athletes across campaigns to expand reach, manage frequency, and optimize performance across linear television, connected TV, and digital channels. Campaign performance is evaluated using InterMedia's attribution and media analytics capabilities, allowing athlete partnerships to be optimized alongside broader media investments. The roster strategy reflects InterMedia's broader performance media approach, where creative assets, talent, and media inventory are managed together within a unified optimization framework.

"Talent is usually treated as a creative decision first and a media decision second," said InterMedia EVP Kevin Szymanski. "We approached it as a media problem from the start by designing a roster where athlete partnerships can be planned, measured, and optimized like any other media investment."

While many campaigns still center on a single celebrity endorsement, InterMedia's portfolio approach introduces additional flexibility. Athlete partnerships can be rotated, tested, and scaled based on performance while still allowing brands to leverage high-profile talent when appropriate.

The portfolio-driven model reflects a broader shift toward more accountable and repeatable talent strategies for performance-driven advertisers, where athlete partnerships can be planned, measured, and optimized alongside traditional media investments.

About InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels. To learn more, visit https://www.im.agency/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies®