Intermedia Cloud Communications Awarded New York State Office of General Services Contract (NYS OGS), Enabling Transformative Communications Modernization for Government Agencies, School Districts, and Nonprofit Organizations

Agreement provides thousands of New York organizations a clear pathway to move from outdated and costly on-premises phone systems to the cloud and realize a more mobile, efficient, and productive way to work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that it has been chosen as one of multiple vendors awarded the prestigious New York State Office of General Services (NYS OGS) Manufacturer Based Information Technology Umbrella Contract. The Intermedia solutions included within this agreement are the flagship components of its intelligent communications and collaboration platform: Intermedia Unite® and Intermedia Contact Center.

The centralized procurement agency for the State of New York, NYS OGS is responsible for managing approximately 1,500 contracts for commodities, services, and technology that are sought after by various New York government agencies, school districts, and nonprofit organizations. With the awarding of this contract to Intermedia, these organizations now have direct procurement access to a robust set of versatile, mobile, secure, and highly reliable communications, collaboration, productivity, and customer care solutions that would otherwise have remained unavailable within the confines of the State of New York's purchasing regulations. No vendor can work with these organizations without securing a working contract with NYS OGS.

With the world continuing to adopt remote and hybrid work models, the need to remain connected, collaborative, and provide responsive customer care from anywhere is more critical than ever. Unlike costly, inflexible, and hard-to-maintain legacy on-premises communications systems that limit where and how you can work, Intermedia's highly reliable, secure, and versatile cloud-based solutions are designed to go wherever work needs to happen - with the features found in traditional phone systems and so much more.

Named as the top-rated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform and the Best Overall Business Voice-over-IP (VoIP) system by PC Magazine, Intermedia Unite is redefining what it means to be efficient, engaged, and productive from wherever with seamlessly integrated voice, video, chat, file sharing, communications archiving, and more, all available on one highly reliable, mobile, and secure platform. And for organizations of any size looking to provide a superior level of service for their constituents, Intermedia Contact Center is the solution that delivers more responsive and informed customer interactions by phone, email, and SMS, regardless of location.

"We are thrilled that Intermedia has been selected as one of the vendors awarded with a New York State OGS contract for our cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions," said Chris Atha, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at Intermedia. "Winning this contract to work with the State of New York was a stringent process and is a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering reliable, state-of-the-art, and secure cloud communications services. We look forward to working with our partners to assist government agencies in meeting their communications needs, all while ensuring that their employees and constituents receive the tremendous service for which we are known."

Both Intermedia Unite and Intermedia Contact Center feature integrated Intermedia SPARK AI technology to drive even greater levels of efficiency and business insight and are backed by J.D. Power-certified technical support and 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs).

To learn more about Intermedia's Unite and Contact Center solutions or how to purchase Intermedia cloud solutions through the New York State OGS contract, please email [email protected].

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

