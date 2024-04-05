Intermedia Cloud Communications Completes $345 Million Refinancing of Balance Sheet

Refinancing Underscores Strength of Cloud Communications and Collaboration Provider's Growth Strategy and Provides Intermedia with Increased Flexibility to Continue to Invest in Business; Transaction with Existing Lenders Includes New Upsized Term Loan and Extended Maturity Date Due in April 2029

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration applications to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that it has completed a $345 million refinancing of its balance sheet by entering into a new revolving credit facility and term loan with certain of its existing lenders. The new term loan, which along with the new revolving credit facility provides Intermedia with increased flexibility to invest in its business, has a maturity date due in April 2029. The refinancing was made possible as a result of Intermedia's strong financial performance, including high growth in its revenue and profitability.

"We are pleased to have the continued support of our lenders and believe this refinancing transaction underscores the strength of our growth strategy and the value of our products, our partner platform and our global infrastructure," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "Our new financing facilities increase our financial flexibility as we continue to invest in our cloud communications and collaboration offerings and partner relationships. We look forward to executing our growth strategy with the ongoing support of our investment partners at Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) and the added resources of our lenders."

As businesses increasingly transition from outdated on-premises communications systems to agile cloud solutions, Intermedia's position in the market continues to strengthen. With a growing base of 140,000 businesses served and over 7,500 channel partners worldwide, Intermedia is at the forefront of providing modern, reliable, and secure cloud solutions to meet evolving business needs.

The company's strategic focus on its partner go-to-market approach has yielded notable successes in numerous sectors, including healthcare, automotive, legal, financial services, education, and government. Furthermore, investments in product innovation, including generative AI, and a commitment to delivering a tightly integrated, all-in-one, highly secure, versatile, and reliable platform continue to differentiate Intermedia's offerings in the market.

The new revolving credit facility and term loan were arranged by the Capital Markets Team at Intermedia's investment partner, MDP, in collaboration with Intermedia's management team. TD Securities is acting as the administrative agent on the new term loan.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though its AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

