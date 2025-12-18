Intermedia Recognized for Ninth J.D. Power Certification, Extending Its Leadership in Assisted Technical Support

Intermedia - the first cloud communications provider to meet the rigorous standards of the

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has earned its ninth J.D. Power Certification for delivering an Outstanding Assisted Technical Support experience for customers in North America.

Intermedia first achieved this certification in 2016, when it became the only cloud communications provider to have met the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program standards. This latest certification reflects nearly a decade of recognized performance and reinforces Intermedia's long-standing commitment to providing responsive, knowledgeable, and dependable support to businesses of all sizes.

As part of the 2025 certification process, Intermedia completed both the evaluation phase - an expert audit of its support operations, tools, and customer-care practices - and the customer research phase, which measures satisfaction through J.D. Power's Voice of the Customer survey. The evaluation phase covers best practices employed by verified top performers in dozens of categories. It involved the review of hundreds of process documents, dozens of interviews, observations, technology use reviews, and focus groups among other assessment techniques to ensure that Intermedia is executing these practices consistently. Meanwhile, the customer research phase measures how customers feel about their experience and also gathers diagnostic information on how organizations operate and interface with customers. The benchmark is made up of dozens of software companies from across a wide variety of industries. Intermedia's customer satisfaction is then compared against the benchmark and against the performance of verified top performers. Meeting these standards of excellence highlight Intermedia's consistent ability to meet customer needs and perform at a level aligned with top service organizations.

Additionally, Intermedia's measured Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently exceed 80 (compared to the SaaS industry average of 361), further reinforces the company's ongoing investment in delivering a reliable and straightforward customer support experience.

With a comprehensive, AI-powered communications, collaboration, and customer engagement portfolio that includes voice, video conferencing, chat/SMS, contact center, archiving, email, file sharing and backup, security, and more, Intermedia helps businesses and channel partners simplify IT, strengthen collaboration, and enhance customer engagement - all backed by its Worry-Free Experience and financially backed 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs).

"Our ninth J.D. Power certification reflects the dedication and deep expertise of our exceptional support teams," said Urvashi Sheth, Chief Customer Officer at Intermedia. "As our platform continues to evolve - including with new AI-powered capabilities - our commitment remains unchanged: to deliver the highly reliable service our customers and partners depend on every day."

"Intermedia's ability to consistently meet the standards of the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program demonstrates an ongoing commitment to operational excellence," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "Their consistency over time, and across a growing product set, continues to set them apart among cloud communications providers."

For more information about Intermedia's cloud communications, collaboration, customer care, productivity solutions, and support, please visit https://www.intermedia.com. For additional information on J.D. Power and its technical support certification process, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Intermedia Intelligent Communications

Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

