Intermedia Cloud Communications Drives Service Provider Success with Expanded Partner Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and productivity solutions to over 135,000 businesses and 7,500 channel partners, today announced a strategic expansion of its partner program tailored to meet the distinct challenges faced by Service Providers (SPs). With a proven track record of success in building cloud communications and collaboration businesses for partners, including many SPs, Intermedia is intensifying its focus on the SP community to help them deliver competitive and profitable unified communications, collaboration and customer experience solutions under their own brand.

Intermedia Empowers Service Providers with Expanded Partner Program

Recognizing and Addressing Service Provider Pain Points

With an estimated 400M+ aging, inflexible, and costly legacy business phone system seats that have yet to migrate to a more mobile, secure, and reliable cloud-based way to work, the opportunity for SPs is significant. However, there are a number of current and future obstacles that SPs, in particular, must address in order to cost-effectively deliver and support modern unified communications solutions:

Decline of the Softswitch Era: Traditional central office softswitch platforms face deprecation, pushing SPs to seek modern solutions.

Traditional central office softswitch platforms face deprecation, pushing SPs to seek modern solutions. Inefficient Investments: Investments in voice infrastructure and supporting processes lack alignment with profitable growth.

Investments in voice infrastructure and supporting processes lack alignment with profitable growth. Challenges to Building Proprietary Solutions: Building their own solution is impractical, taking too long and costing too much.

Building their own solution is impractical, taking too long and costing too much. Brand Marginalization: SPs prefer to leverage their own brand, rather than simply reselling another vendor's brand and diluting the SP's brand equity.

SPs prefer to leverage their own brand, rather than simply reselling another vendor's brand and diluting the SP's brand equity. Customer Disintermediation: SPs are losing customers to over-the-top UCaaS providers due to limitations in the SPs' current platforms.

SPs are losing customers to over-the-top UCaaS providers due to limitations in the SPs' current platforms. Critical Customer Ownership: Retaining customer ownership while maintaining brand is crucial for SPs.

"Amid the challenges in the Unified Communications space, Service Providers require strategic solutions to bring to their business customers," said Rob Arnold, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It's critical for Service Providers to find more than just a solution, they need a partner invested in their success and able to support them though the entire customer lifecycle."

All-in-One Answer

As the partner-first provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, Intermedia is uniquely qualified to help a greater number of SPs deliver the unified communications solutions that their business customers are seeking and adopting in record numbers.

Intermedia's award-winning, AI-powered, all-in-one communications suite features the communications, collaboration, and customer care solutions needed to help support a more mobile, efficient, and productive workforce, including voice, chat, SMS, video conferencing, contact center, file sharing and backup, multi-channel archiving, and more.

Couple this with Intermedia's innovative reseller partner program and 360-degree approach to partner support, and the formula for SP unified communications success emerges. Highlights of Intermedia's Partner Program for SPs include:

Cloud-based solution: Intermedia's solutions are consumed by SPs as they sell. No hardware to purchase, manage and maintain.

Intermedia's solutions are consumed by SPs as they sell. No hardware to purchase, manage and maintain. Wholesale Model with Strong Economics: SPs purchase the solution wholesale from Intermedia, determine their sales prices, and own their customer relationships – helping to reduce churn and ultimately increase the SPs' bottom-line profitability.

SPs purchase the solution wholesale from Intermedia, determine their sales prices, and own their customer relationships – helping to reduce churn and ultimately increase the SPs' bottom-line profitability. Brand as Your Own: SPs are able to brand the solutions as their own to sustain and strengthen their market presence and differentiation.

SPs are able to brand the solutions as their own to sustain and strengthen their market presence and differentiation. Customer Relationship Ownership: Partners retain ownership of the customer relationship and are equipped to provide high levels of customer satisfaction.

Partners retain ownership of the customer relationship and are equipped to provide high levels of customer satisfaction. Flexibility and Choice: SPs have the flexibility to set and manage pricing, bundle other services, and incorporate new offers into their portfolios.

SPs have the flexibility to set and manage pricing, bundle other services, and incorporate new offers into their portfolios. Comprehensive Support: Partners receive comprehensive sales, marketing, training, onboarding, ordering, billing, and seven-time J.D. Power-certified technical support - and much more - to help ensure lasting, differentiated, and competitive success.

Partners receive comprehensive sales, marketing, training, onboarding, ordering, billing, and seven-time J.D. Power-certified technical support - and much more - to help ensure lasting, differentiated, and competitive success. Reliability and Safety: Intermedia's proprietary UC/CC stack, backed by 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements (SLAs), offers a secure and highly reliable platform for SPs and their customers.

Intermedia's proprietary UC/CC stack, backed by 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements (SLAs), offers a secure and highly reliable platform for SPs and their customers. Bring Your Own PSTN: With Intermedia, SPs can choose to use their own trunks and DIDs or use Intermedia's telecommunications infrastructure.

Jonathan McCormick, COO and CRO at Intermedia, commented: "As the cloud communications market continues its evolution, so do the incredible opportunities for Service Providers. This commitment to expanding our Partner Program for Service Providers underscores our promise to provide partners with the essential tools for recognizing and seizing the vast opportunities that the future of unified communications holds, and removing the obstacles that might get in their way."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

